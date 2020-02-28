Most VIA Rail Routes to Resume Partial Service

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Most of VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) services will be progressively back in operation, including between Toronto-Montréal and Toronto-Ottawa as of Tuesday, March 3.

Furthermore, The Canadian will be operating two departures: one on Wednesday, March 4, between Toronto-Vancouver and another on Friday, March 6, between Vancouver and Toronto. Further departures will be confirmed in the coming days.

All current reservations on those segments will be protected. As VIA Rail is reaching out directly to passengers with reservations to update them on the latest developments, we would like to inform all our customers that this transition will take time and have an impact on the reservation system. We thank them for their patience and understanding.

Please find below a summary of routes in service:

Overview of service resumptions* Route Service Montréal-Toronto Partial service to resume Tuesday, March 3 Toronto-Ottawa Partial service to resume Tuesday, March 3 Toronto-London-Windsor In full service Toronto-Sarnia In full service Toronto-Niagara Falls In full service Québec City-Montréal-Ottawa In Full service Senneterre-Jonquière Full service to resume Wednesday, March 4 The Ocean (Montréal-Halifax) In full service Winnipeg-The Pas Full service to resume Sunday, March 1 The Canadian (Toronto-Vancouver) One departure confirmed on Wednesday, March 4 The Canadian (Vancouver-Toronto) One departure confirmed on Friday, March 6

*This information is subject to change without notice.

As of February 28, 940 trains have been cancelled because of the blockades.

More than 164 000 passengers have been affected.

We continue to work with the infrastructure owner, CN Rail, on making sure that normal service can resume on all routes and that passengers can be welcomed back on board our trains as quickly as possible.

Overview of service cancellations* Route Service Cancelled until (inclusively) : Toronto-Ottawa Cancelled Monday, March 2 Toronto-Montréal Cancelled Monday, March 2 Senneterre-Jonquière Cancelled Tuesday, March 3 The Canadian Cancelled Tuesday, March 3 Prince Rupert-Prince George-Jasper Cancelled Friday, March 6

*This information is subject to change without notice.

All passengers are encouraged to visit our website for more information. Details on the refunding procedure are available on our website: https://www.viarail.ca/en/travel-advisory-information.

We thank our passengers for their continued patience and understanding.

