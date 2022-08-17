Most Watched Yacht Youtubers, Nautistyles, Announce The Purchase Of Their First Semi-Custom Bering 75 Explorer Yacht

Yacht building journey inspires new YouTube Channel, NautiGuys.

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After three years of touring hundreds of yachts, YachtTubers Victoria Chalaya & Rico Stoll, the founders and hosts of NautiStyles, the most watched US-based yacht walk-through YouTube channel, with close to 300,000 subscribers and more than 4 million views per month, have chosen a Bering 75 as their next yacht! US-based Bering Yachts, manufacturers of semi-custom steel hull Explorer Yachts, with shipyard locations in Bulgaria and Turkey, are built for those who are not willing to compromise on safety, quality, and luxury. Over the coming year, viewers can join NautiStyles on their new YouTube channel, NautiGuys, as they document every step of designing and building their dream yacht.

Since its launch in early July 2022, the groundbreaking NautiGuys YouTube channel has gained more than 60,000 subscribers and has racked up more than 400,000 views. NautiGuys is the first channel to take viewers behind the scenes of what it takes to build a long-range, real-deal steel Explorer Yacht. Viewers can follow along with Victoria and Rico's journey as they mull over every option, every deliberation, and every final decision. For dedicated viewers, this yacht-building journey is the next best thing to purchasing their own yacht.

"From the start, we decided that the NautiStyles channel would keep its independence & integrity," explains Victoria Chalaya, a USCG-licensed captain and one-half of the NautiStyles husband and wife team. "We do not accept payments for yacht tours and do not 'work for hire.' We choose to tour the vessels we find interesting and that we think our audiences will love. We are here to have fun while checking out the coolest yachts on the market and not taking ourselves too seriously! After searching for the perfect yacht for the last four years, we're excited to document the journey of building our very own dream yacht and sharing it with our fans."

The Bering 75 model features an LOA of 23.44 meters and displaces 160 metric tons with a whopping gross tonnage of 174 tons. The Bering 75 offers an impressive 4,000+ nautical mile range with a cruising speed of nine knots and a top speed of 11 knots. The yet-to-be-named luxury vessel will feature a unique-for-its-size, six-cabin layout and will be able to accommodate eight charter guests, a spacious owner-operator cabin for Victoria and Rico, and accommodations for two additional crew members.

