Most Women Hit Menopause in the Fall: Study

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Women beware! Research suggests the start of menopause may be linked to seasonal weather patterns, with most women starting in the autumn and spring.1

The average age of menopause for an American woman is 51 years old, but symptoms can start years earlier. And nearly 10 million women in the United States experience premature or early menopause—some before the age of 40!

We've all heard the symptoms of menopause: hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia, mood swings, fatigue and loss of libido. What your mother probably didn't warn you about are the negative effects lower levels of estrogen have on your skin. During the first five years of menopause, almost 1/3 of the collagen is lost, causing a rapid thinning, sagging and wrinkling of the skin. And the disruption of hormones can even cause breakouts of acne.

The Smooth Transition Menopause Relief System is the first-of-its kind. A system that treats the symptoms of menopause from the inside using a natural, time-tested supplement, while also treating outside hormonal skin issues including skin tightening, fine line and wrinkle reduction, and relieving reddened and overly dry skin. This is a total body synergistic system for symptoms associated with menopause. Consumer trials show this whole-body approach can reduce the signs and symptoms of menopause in just 30 days.

Smooth Transition Menopause Solutions was created for women by women.

"What started out as a mission to find natural and effective ways to reduce the severity of symptoms related to menopause has evolved into a passionate purpose of developing safe, efficacious and science-based products designed to help women overcome the numerous changes we experience over this 15 year transition," Smooth Transition Menopause Solutions founder and CEO Laura Jones says. "We want to safely and effectively soften the change."

About Smooth Transition Menopause Solutions

Smooth Transition Menopause Solutions is made in the USA, and developed for women by women. Smooth Transition Menopause Solutions is designed to treat the signs and symptoms of menopause both inside and out using a proprietary blend of natural, time-tested ingredients. The synergistic supplement and skin care formulations result in a powerful and effective regimen that can be used daily to help alleviate both the internal and external negative effects of menopause. Extensive testing has led to outstanding consumer efficacy trial results after just 30 days.

Products are available on Amazon and online at www.smoothtransition.com

1 Seasonal Onset of Menopause? Human Reproduction. DOI:10.1093hum-rep/eh260

SOURCE Smooth Transition Menopause Solutions

Related Links

http://www.smoothtransition.com

