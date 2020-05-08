Mother & Son Partner with Doctors & Yogis to Create Mental Health and Yoga Documentary Amidst COVID-19

Your Brain on Yoga is an impressive showcase of medical research from expert contributors including Sat Bir Singh Khalsa, Ph.D. of Harvard Medical School, Lorin Roche, Ph.D., and Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, Ph.D. The documentary explains the science behind yoga and mental health using specific personal experiences as examples.

The free virtual screening of Your Brain on Yoga is what Cindy and Cobb Rogers are calling a "necessity" in the current state of the world. "At a time when so many are stuck at home, alone with their mental issues, we want to give them an option that is proven to work," says Co-Founder Cobb Rogers, "And we don't just want to tell viewers about the power of yoga, we want to show them that it has actually helped real people."

The passion behind this project spawns from first-hand addiction and alcoholism that troubled the Rogers family for decades. For much of his adolescent life, Cobb witnessed his mother in and out of rehabilitation clinics, trying to regain sobriety and mental stability. Yoga was one of the only therapies that helped Cindy manage her mental illness. Today, she is five years sober and attributes yoga to her recovery. Now, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the mother-son team wants to share the benefits of yoga on mental health, especially during this high stress time.

Hundreds of members of the yoga community from all around the world, including therapists, doctors and instructors came forward to contribute to the project, all submitting recorded videos of their personal experiences and research from their own homes due to COVID-19. This outpouring of participation and passion for Your Brain on Yoga is an impressive show of the mental health benefits of yoga.

YogaPose.com is an entirely free online yoga resource created by Cindy and Cobb Rogers focused on ailment relief through individual yoga poses. The website features a comprehensive library of yoga pose tutorials, all searchable by symptoms, that showcase the physical and mental benefits of each pose.

Register to view Your Brain on Yoga on YogaPose.com. The film will be available to stream on May 9, 2020 and is free to watch, although donations are welcome. For all press or media inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

