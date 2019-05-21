Mother Dirt Expands Biome-Friendly Skincare Range With New Body Care Line

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering microbiome company, Mother Dirt, today announces the launch of its Body Oil and Body Wash. The new products mark the brand's official entry into body care, and have been uniquely screened and formulated using their biome-friendly platform to restore and support the skin microbiome. Both products deliver on performance with plant-based ingredients and no added preservatives, sulfates, or parabens -- leaving consumers with better looking and better feeling skin.

Mother Dirt's Body Oil and Body Wash are the latest in the company's fleet of biome-friendly products. Formulated for compatibility with the skin's natural microbiome, the new line complements the brand's hero product, the AO+ Mist, which contains a live culture of Ammonia-Oxidizing Bacteria (AOBs). This peace-keeping bacteria helps to restore balance to our skin's microbiome and reverse the effects of modern hygiene practices.

"From day one, our mission has been a two-part process: restore the essential bacteria found in our AO+ Mist to the skin's biome, then create products that help maintain these good bacteria as opposed to washing them away. Our goal is that biome-friendly products can serve as a new checkbox to skincare formulation criteria, and points to where the industry is headed," said Jasmina Aganovic, president of Mother Dirt. "The Body Oil and Body Wash reflect our focus on building-out the basic daily essentials of a personal care routine, and are directly inspired by our customers. We want to create easy entry points for consumers into a biome-friendly routine, and that might look different for everyone."

One of the most abrasive things for the skin microbiome can be the surfactants in soaps and other cleansers that create lather. The Body Wash was screened using our biome-friendly process, and uses select, calibrated surfactants to ensure a formula that is gentle to the skin and the microbiome. The formula has a very low water content, encouraging only a pea-sized amount to be used at a time. The Body Wash is available on MotherDirt.com at a price of $29. Key ingredients include rose water, sweet almond oil, coco-caprylate, and hydrolyzed pea protein.

The Body Oil is the outcome of putting many essential and carrier oils through Mother Dirt's biome-friendly testing platform. "With increased testing capabilities and ongoing learnings, we have been able to increase the pace of our screening process and get more sophisticated in our formulation approach. This has enabled us to formulate with previously eliminated categories of ingredients, such as essential oils. The Body Oil is the first product we are launching with an essential oil: lemongrass," Director of Product Development Jennifer Cookson adds.

Formulated with 11 plant-based ingredients, the product is quick to absorb, and easily dispensed through a controlled spray, leaving skin hydrated and feeling nourished. The Body Oil is available on MotherDirt.com at a price of $39. Key ingredients include sweet almond oil, apricot kernel oil, abyssinica seed oil, and lemongrass oil.

The new products further Mother Dirt's mission to demystify the microbial world, and shift the definition of "clean" away from sterile and toward a healthy, balanced biome. The brand's signature AO+ Mist is clinically proven to restore clarity and balance to all skin types within four weeks of use, and is supported by a full line of biome-friendly products, including Face & Body Cleanser, Moisturizer, Shampoo and, now, Body Oil and Body Wash – each of which help maintain beneficial microorganisms on the skin as opposed to washing them away.

About Mother Dirt

Mother Dirt is a mission-driven biotech startup with a personal care line that restores and preserves the good bacteria naturally found on our skin. The cornerstone of their approach is a peace-keeping bacteria, called Ammonia-Oxidizing Bacteria (AOB), that helps to restore balance to our skin. Mother Dirt formulates and screens ingredients through their biome-friendly product development platform at their offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Their mission aims to recalibrate the human relationship with the microbial world, and shift the definition of "clean" away from sterile and toward a healthy, balanced biome. The company was founded in 2015.

