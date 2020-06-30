Mother of Four Brings Online UX Designer Training to Stay at Home Moms

CARY, N.C., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Having left the workforce in 2009 to raise her four children, Ellen Twomey knows how hard it is to return to professional life. "When I was ready to reenter the tech workforce, I felt behind the curve despite having worked as a software developer. My confidence was low and my options felt pretty narrow. It just wasn't what I had envisioned for my life. There weren't many resources outside returning to college. It was too costly a time out, but I bit the bullet, retooled and got my Masters degree in Learning, Design & Technology. I reentered the workforce as a freelance UX Designer. The culmination of my experiences granted me a unique set of skills and made my mission clear - I needed to provide better options for moms to get back in the game."

Ellen has done just that with 'You are techY!' a technology training and coaching practice that arms women with the skills and confidence they need to get job-ready in UX design.

With only 20% of tech roles held by women and a predicted 1M role shortfall in technology roles combined with an average salary of $85K, 'You are techY!' is a much needed solution to a problem too many women can relate to.

The latest addition to the 'You are techY' course lineup is a new UX Portfolio Course. "I called the platform 'You are techY!' because much of what I teach involves reassuring women that they really do have the right, the skills and the competency to go out there and get those high paying tech jobs. I want my courses to ensure job-ready skills that bring financial freedom and flexibility so women can feel empowered to contribute meaningfully while being the mom they want to be."

"Before I found You are TechY, I didn't understand my worth, value, and contributions to my team and especially myself. Now, I clearly see myself and what I have to offer. I understand my worth, and I'm not afraid to show how much I am needed as a team member, a leader, and most importantly, a woman in Tech!" - Katelyn

You can learn more about 'You are techY's' latest offering, UX Portfolio course, at youaretechy.com/ux or go to youaretechy.com and click on "courses".

The course includes:

Video, Audio and transcripts to learn your way

Step-by-step learning in a supportive and jargon-free way

Sample, templates and support doc's to guide you step-by-step through the process

Limited-time offer of ONE FREE Month of Weekly Hot Seat Group Coaching to support your unique journey

