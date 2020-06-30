Mother of Four Brings Online UX Designer Training to Stay at Home Moms
Launches New UX Portfolio Course that Arms Women to Return to Work in High Paying Tech Sector
Jun 30, 2020, 14:11 ET
CARY, N.C., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Having left the workforce in 2009 to raise her four children, Ellen Twomey knows how hard it is to return to professional life. "When I was ready to reenter the tech workforce, I felt behind the curve despite having worked as a software developer. My confidence was low and my options felt pretty narrow. It just wasn't what I had envisioned for my life. There weren't many resources outside returning to college. It was too costly a time out, but I bit the bullet, retooled and got my Masters degree in Learning, Design & Technology. I reentered the workforce as a freelance UX Designer. The culmination of my experiences granted me a unique set of skills and made my mission clear - I needed to provide better options for moms to get back in the game."
Ellen has done just that with 'You are techY!' a technology training and coaching practice that arms women with the skills and confidence they need to get job-ready in UX design.
With only 20% of tech roles held by women and a predicted 1M role shortfall in technology roles combined with an average salary of $85K, 'You are techY!' is a much needed solution to a problem too many women can relate to.
The latest addition to the 'You are techY' course lineup is a new UX Portfolio Course. "I called the platform 'You are techY!' because much of what I teach involves reassuring women that they really do have the right, the skills and the competency to go out there and get those high paying tech jobs. I want my courses to ensure job-ready skills that bring financial freedom and flexibility so women can feel empowered to contribute meaningfully while being the mom they want to be."
"Before I found You are TechY, I didn't understand my worth, value, and contributions to my team and especially myself. Now, I clearly see myself and what I have to offer. I understand my worth, and I'm not afraid to show how much I am needed as a team member, a leader, and most importantly, a woman in Tech!" - Katelyn
You can learn more about 'You are techY's' latest offering, UX Portfolio course, at youaretechy.com/ux or go to youaretechy.com and click on "courses".
The course includes:
- Video, Audio and transcripts to learn your way
- Step-by-step learning in a supportive and jargon-free way
- Sample, templates and support doc's to guide you step-by-step through the process
- Limited-time offer of ONE FREE Month of Weekly Hot Seat Group Coaching to support your unique journey
