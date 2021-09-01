Mother Tongue Debuts New Celebrity ShoutOut App, Cafecito, Inspired by Cameo, Memmo & Kapwing

Cafecito creators, Mother Tongue Co-founders and Hispanic/Latinx marketing industry veterans, Lupe De Los Santos and Stephen Hobbs, bring a combined 40+ years of experience in the entertainment and media industries and have created and produced programs and events for broadcast, audio, and experiential marketing.

"Our objective with Cafecito is to provide all Latino fans, as well as, celebrities, a unique and customizable entertainment experiences," said Hobbs. "I am a firm believer in the power of entertainment platforms, such as Cafecito, being used to connect diverse audiences".

Some of the celebrities you will find on the app are Cleveland Cavalier's Spanish Language Voice, Rafa "El Alcalde" Hernandez-Brito, Mexican Race Car Drivers Mario Dominguez, and Luis Diaz. We will also be working with the ReVolver Podcast super star roster as this provides Cafecito with incredible promotional reach. In addition, the internationally famous model and singer Mayra Veronica is on Cafecito. "To join a platform that can keep me in touch with all of my Spanish Speaking fans is important to me and I am glad that a platform like Cafecito was created to help me do just that" – Mayra Veronica

Jack Hobbs, President at reVolver Podcasts stated, "Cafecito is a perfect video complement to reVolver's audio programming lineup, and brings the full star power into view, from not only the star to the fan, but from a marketing opportunity for brands as well.

You can download the Cafecito Application for free on both the Apple and Google Play Stores. To learn more, visit https://getcafecito.com

About Mother Tongue

Based in Texas, Mother Tongue is unlike any other media network in the United States. We focus on trans-creating successful English-language media platforms into multiple languages, creating discovery and monetization experiences beyond digital audio is our primary focus. For more information, visit https://www.mtongue.com/ .

About Revolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, Ace and TJ, Don Cheto Al Aire, Luis Jimenez Podcast plus additional programs. The podcasts are distributed on reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information, please visit www.revolverpodcasts.com

