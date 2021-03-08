Motherhood Maternity® Honors International Women's Day

"In the spirit of celebrating International Women's Day and all the strong and resilient women in our Motherhood community, we are proud to make a donation to Maternity Care Coalition to support local moms in Philadelphia," said Marla Ryan, Brand Executive Vice President, Motherhood Maternity. "We know motherhood is always a juggle, but the past year has been incredibly challenging for moms as they balance their family's needs and job responsibilities, while keeping everyone safe and healthy. We have always been impressed with Maternity Care Coalition and are proud to contribute to their continuous efforts of helping families."

Ongoing Efforts to Support Maternity Care Coalition

In addition, Motherhood Maternity is highlighting local Philadelphia content creator, influencer and expecting mom, Coral Rosado, @curlswithcoral, who is passionate about the organization as well. "Motherhood is kind of tough in itself, and those first few years after you have a kid, it's important to have a support system," said Rosado. During the month of March, Motherhood Maternity will donate $2 for every Mama Charity T-shirt sold to Maternity Care Coalition to further fund their efforts to help pregnant women, parents and their children. View her video here.

"Since 1980, Maternity Care Coalition has assisted more than 140,000 families throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania," said Katherine Mitchell, spokesperson, Maternity Care Coalition. "We know a family's needs change as they go through the pregnancy and their child's first years and we offer a range of services and programs for every step along the way. During the past twelve months, our team has been incredibly devoted to helping our families find the resources they needed through virtual support and care. With the support of partners, like Motherhood Maternity, we can continue to support the health and well-being of pregnant women." Learn more about Maternity Care Coalition and how to donate.

About Motherhood Maternity

Motherhood Maternity is a dedicated resource for supporting women as they go through their pregnancy journey to motherhood by building a strong sense of community. Since 1982, Motherhood Maternity® and its sister brand, A Pea in the Pod®, has specialized in being the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity and nursing apparel and accessories. Motherhood Maternity honors our heroes and offers a 10% merchandise discount to teachers and active duty military personnel, veterans and family members. To learn more, visit motherhood.com or follow Motherhood Maternity on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT MATERNITY CARE COALITION

Since 1980, Maternity Care Coalition (MCC) has assisted more than 140,000 families throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania, focusing particularly on neighborhoods with high rates of poverty, infant mortality, health disparities, and changing immigration patterns. MCC knows a family's needs change as they go through the pregnancy and their child's first years and they offer a range of services and programs for every step along the way. The mission of Maternity Care Coalition is to improve the health and well-being of pregnant women and parenting families, and enhance school readiness for children 0-3. https://maternitycarecoalition.org/

