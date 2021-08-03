Motherhood Maternity® Launches "You Do You, Mama" Digital Marketing Campaign to Honor Motherhood

"At Motherhood Maternity, we're supportive of moms and the personal choices they make to feed and nourish their babies," said Marla Ryan, Brand Executive Vice President, Motherhood Maternity. "We understand what's right for one mom, may not be the best option for another. That's why we believe that all boobs are good boobs, and all food is good food, and we respect the choice that is personally best for every mother." In the spirit of motherhood, the company created a digital campaign aptly titled, "You Do You, Mama" leading with a video highlighting the poignant cultural expectations of properly feeding one's baby over the decades. "From generation to generation, nursing moms have been idolized and vilified, applauded and criticized, all while trying to do the one thing they care most about, feeding their baby," said Ryan. "Whether mothers choose to breastfeed, pump, supplement or use formula, we honor and applaud your efforts to feed your healthy baby, without public and private scrutiny." View video here .

The video campaign was developed in partnership with Tongal, the scalable content creation platform that connect brands with creators, by KR Squared Productions. "As a mother-daughter team, we were thrilled with the opportunity to create Motherhood Maternity's "You Do You, Mama" narrative on the Tongal platform. We both know first-hand that motherhood, no matter the generation, is fun, messy, and confusing. Our script was birthed from our real-life experiences. Yep, we get it and understand The Motherhood Juggle," said Kate and Katy Rhamey, founders of KR Squared Productions.

Breastfeeding 101 Complimentary Webinar

In addition, Motherhood Maternity in partnership with The Pump Station & Nurtury is sponsoring a virtual webinar on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, titled, "Breastfeeding 101: The Tips and Tricks for Meeting Your Breastfeeding Goals at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. A free event for everyone, please register in advance here. Panelists will include Dr. Harvey Karp, world-renowned pediatrician and author of Happiest Baby/Happiest Toddler series, Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt, New York Times best-selling author, mother and host of BDA (Before During & After) Baby on Instagram Live; Corky Harvey, co-founder of The Pump Station and International Board Certified Lactation Consultant; Agatha Achindu, founder of Yummy Spoonfuls organic baby and tots cuisine; Marla Ryan, brand executive leader of Motherhood Maternity; and moderator Dawn McCoy, mother and well-known personality, lifestyle expert, host and writer. The hour-long zoom webinar is guaranteed to be informative and insightful.

Boob to Bottle Sweepstakes

During the month of August, enter for a chance to win the ultimate baby feeding bundle, valued at over $1,000 at Motherhood Maternity, here. Plus, each day a lucky winner will receive a gift card to claim the award-winning Seamless Clip-Down Maternity & Nursing Bra from Motherhood Maternity. The grand prize includes a Frida Mom Breast Care Kit, a Mambino Bun in the Oven Gift Set, Green + Lovely Gift Set, a Nanobébé $250 Gift Card, The Ultimate Baby Bag from Vera Bradley, Baby Brezza's One Step Baby Bottle Sterilizer and Dryer, and a $300 gift card from Motherhood Maternity.

Bra Fit Guide

It's a well-known fact that women often wear the wrong size bra, statistics say up to 80%, and then add in pregnancy and nursing for a major bra fit dilemma. One of the first necessary purchases a woman needs to make when pregnant is a bra that will provide support and comfort as the breasts rapidly start to change early in pregnancy as breast tissue becomes up to 35% heavier. To find the proper size bra needed, see the measuring video and tips for finding a perfect fit.

Four Bras are Key

"At Motherhood Maternity, we believe every expecting mom-to-be and new mom needs four key bra styles to guide them through all three trimesters, straight into motherhood," according to Ryan.

The award-winning, mama favorite Motherhood Seamless Clip Down Maternity & Nursing Bra provides all the solutions a new mom needs, with stretch and support to accommodate breast growth and milk production. With a one-handed clip-down feature, this maternity bra becomes a nursing bra for easy access during all those nighttime feedings. Available in standard A-C cups, full-bust styles for D-G cups, and plus-sizing up to 3x.

The Cotton Maternity Wrap Sleep Bra is soft and provides light support during pregnancy and nursing. With sore and tender breasts, the sleep bra provides comfort to help get as much sleep as possible. The wrap style is made from cozy cotton and stretchy spandex for a fit that lasts from the first trimester to new motherhood, featuring easy pull-over breastfeeding or pumping access without wire, clasps, or clips for ultimate comfort during the night and for lounging.

For moms on the go and looking for a Hands Free Pumping Bra, this is a great option that provides the construction for a hands-free pump, traditional pumping or nursing. Dual function seamless nursing & pumping bra. The outer fabric layer clips down to access the inner layer with a slit opening to insert the pump flange and hold in place hands free while pumping. The inner layer also keeps the breast covered, offering discretion for needing to pump in a not-so-private environment.

The Full Coverage Maternity & Nursing Bra has an underwire for added lift and support for all-day wear. For a more structured fit, this bra is an option 4-6+ weeks post-partum when the blood flow and milk-production has stabilized. Underwires are a personal preference, but it is suggested to avoid underwires during the first three months of pregnancy and the beginning of the 4th trimester since the breasts are changing so rapidly.

For more information on bra solutions, tips, and fit advice, visit here.

About Motherhood Maternity

Motherhood Maternity is a dedicated resource for supporting women as they go through their pregnancy journey to motherhood by building a strong sense of community. Since 1982, Motherhood Maternity® and its sister brand, A Pea in the Pod®, has specialized in being the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity and nursing apparel and accessories. Motherhood Maternity honors our heroes and offers a 10% merchandise discount to teachers and active-duty military personnel, veterans, and family members. To learn more, visit motherhood.com or follow Motherhood Maternity on Facebook and Instagram.

URLs:

www.motherhood.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFXIDQZtHxU

https://www.pumpstation.com/blogs/news/breastfeeding-101

https://www.motherhood.com/pages/boob-to-bottle-sweeps

