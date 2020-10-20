Motherhood Maternity Receives 2020 Ovia Family Award for Best Maternity Clothing Brand & Best Maternity Jeans

"Every year, in search of the best family brands and products, Ovia hosts the Ovia Family Awards. We invite parents to submit the brands and products that they love and trust," said Pamela Abbott, GM of Consumer, Ovia Health. "This year, a record number of parents participated to select our 2020 winners, the brands that go above and beyond! And for the 2nd year in a row, Ovia parents chose Motherhood Maternity as the winner of the Best Maternity Clothing category for their affordable, comfortable clothing designed for every stage."

"It's an honor for Motherhood Maternity to be recognized by Ovia Health as the Best Maternity Clothes Brand in 2020."

Annually, Ovia polls parents to uncover the top products and brands that support users' parenting journeys by analyzing thousands of votes, pieces of feedback, and thoughtful recommendations. The highly engaged parenting community determines which best-of-the-best, tried-and-true products are worthy to win the 2020 official Ovia Family Award winners.

"It's an honor and truly the greatest compliment for our company to be recognized by Ovia Health and the families that voted Motherhood Maternity as Best Maternity Clothing Brand, and Best Maternity Jeans, for the second time," said Marla Ryan, President of Motherhood Maternity. "As a team, we are dedicated to offering women the absolute best apparel options that provide solutions and style to grow along with her, as well as guarantee comfort and confidence. We are here to offer guidance to our expecting and postpartum moms from the first trimester through her post pregnancy journey."

Best Maternity Clothing Brand: With users calling the company a "one-stop-shop" for maternity clothing ranging from casual apparel to intimates and postpartum recovery, Motherhood Maternity was recognized for offering affordable, well-fitting and flattering maternity clothing for every stage of pregnancy. Ovia voters emphasized comfort, an array of options, customer service and quality of the product purchased.

Best Maternity Jeans: Ovia moms are also fans of Motherhood Maternity jeans with callouts regarding the full assortment of styles, from skinny jeans to classic cuts and trendy distressed crops, and overalls. With plenty of stylish options available at affordable prices, starting under $50, many moms shared that the lifespan is impressive with high-quality denim styles lasting through more than one pregnancy. The brand also features an online denim guide for easy shopping.

To learn more and see the full list of Ovia Health Family Award winners, visit: https://info.oviahealth.com/ovia-family-awards_2020-0.

About Ovia Health

Ovia Health is the leading platform for women's and family health with the mission of making a healthy, happy family possible for everyone. Their apps have been used by over 13 million women, most of them starting families for the first time. Ovia Health's creative studio works with leading brands to create media campaigns designed to resonate with our audience on our platform. They also work with employers and health plans to improve health outcomes and reduce maternity costs of their members.

About Motherhood Maternity

Motherhood Maternity is a dedicated resource for supporting women as they go through their pregnancy journey to motherhood by building a strong sense of community. Since 1982, Motherhood Maternity® and its sister brand, A Pea in the Pod®, has specialized in being the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity and nursing apparel and accessories. Motherhood Maternity honors our heroes and offers a 10% merchandise discount to teachers and active duty military personnel, veterans and family members. To learn more, visit motherhood.com or follow Motherhood Maternity on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Motherhood Maternity

