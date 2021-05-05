Mother’s Day Heartwarming Mother / Daughter Surprise Video, Vette: “Tell her yourself.”

In this video, Vette's #FemaleFounded & #StartupStrong executive team believes they are participating in a "media day" to produce marketing and social media content for Vette.io. However, Amber Wanner, Vette CEO, McKenna Rogness, Mika Rubinstein, and Susie Kolodziej get surprised in a remarkably heartfelt reveal by their Mothers.

The concept, inspired by Always #LikeAGirl and Dove's #RealBeauty videos, begins with Vette marketing Co-Op Makyla Wenzke of Drexel University asking interview questions like "What does it mean for you to work for a female founded startup?" and "Who is the strongest woman you know in your life?" When the Vette team begins to share stories about their Mothers', Makayla asks "If you could tell your Mom one thing right now, what would you tell her?" When Amber, McKenna, Mika, and Susie answer the question, Makayla responds with, "Why don't you tell her yourself."

Mika, filled with emotion, teared up seeing her Mother on FaceTime and had to temporally pause the interview. Susie was excited. Amber was in disbelief, instantly realizing her Mother drove 100 miles to surprise her, and McKenna had mixed emotions of joy and shock after seeing her Mother who flew in from Atlanta, GA to support her daughter.

Because Vette is a HR tool that humanizes the pre-hire HR space by "keeping the 'human' in 'human resources'", while many other HR companies try to eliminate the human to cut costs, this was a fantastic opportunity to showcase Vette's executive team's passion for their mission and for the people and companies they serve.





About Vette

Vette is an HR tool that "keeps the 'human' in 'human resources'". Much like how Uber connects drivers with riders, Vette connects candidates with Subject Matter Experts (SME) who interview them instantly when they apply. By utilizing Vette's IHE (Instant Human Engagement) technology and SME network, companies are able to engage, interview, and hire candidates faster than ever before. FASTER. BETTER. VETTER.

