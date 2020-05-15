Mother's Day Parade Brings Joy to Residents at Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care Community

On Mother's Day, more than 40 vehicles lined up for the wildly successful Watercrest St. Lucie West Mother's Day Parade. Residents safely distanced themselves along the balloon-filled walkways as their friends and loved ones cruised by in cars decorated with balloons, streamers, and signs of love and well wishes to all of the mothers. Residents received flowers, candy and gifts, while enjoying refreshments and the cheerful music from a visiting harpist.

"We are focused on the health and safety of our residents, as well as their emotional well-being," says Bobi Kruemberg, Executive Director of Watercrest St. Lucie West. "Thanks to the outstanding participation of family and friends, our Mother's Day Parade gave everyone the opportunity for connection. Family members were overjoyed to see their loved ones and commented that this was the best day they have had in a long time."

Watercrest St. Lucie West is a signature Watercrest product offering 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service, world-class care, and diverse culinary experiences. The community boasts an exquisite design with stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon & spa, grand balconies and Florida style outdoor living spaces with picturesque water views.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Ideally located at 279 NW California Boulevard, Watercrest St. Lucie West is just minutes from abundant dining, entertainment, and retail options. For information, contact Diann McDonough at 772-877-2596.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

