Mother's Day Saturday On Skid Row 75th Annual Brunch At The Fred Jordan Mission
Poor & Homeless Kids Bring Mom to Fred Jordan Mission's Mother's Day Brunch, Arms of Love, Special Gifts and Lots of Hope
May 10, 2019, 12:29 ET
LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
VISUALS:
300 homeless and often forgotten mothers, women, men, and children will celebrate Mother's Day this Saturday and enjoy a delicious Mother's Day Brunch made just for them at the Fred Jordan Mission and receive special gifts, flowers and family food bags.
To make these Moms feel extra special, Fred Jordan Missions' staff will prepare and serve a delicious sit-down brunch to 300 hurting and hungry Moms and children.
Los Angeles is the Homeless Capital of the Nation, and more than 40% of the nation's homeless are mothers with young children, and that number keeps rising. Come see what it's like to be a mother who's been stripped of her dignity and still responsible for young children living on Skid Row and in the inner city. Hear how your viewers, listeners and readers can make a real difference.
See L.A. at its best - - people helping people - - giving up their Saturday to serve impoverished mothers and children, letting them know they are not forgotten on Mother's Day weekend.
Since 1944, the Fred Jordan Missions, (http://www.fjm.org) has fed homeless and impoverished men, women, and families with children in downtown L.A. The Mission has fed, clothed and housed some of the world's most impoverished people by building orphanages, schools, hospitals, and missions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.
WHEN:
SATURDAY, MAY 11, 2019 - - 10:00am until 2:00pm
WHERE:
Fred Jordan Mission, 445 Towne Avenue, Los Angeles (corner of 5th & Towne)
