Motif FoodWorks Collaborates with the University of Illinois at Chicago, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to Improve the Sensory Experience of Plant-based Foods

BOSTON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Motif FoodWorks, the ingredient innovation company making plant-based food better tasting and more nutritious, today announced partnerships with two leading universities in chemical and mechanical engineering—the University of Illinois at Chicago and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign—to better understand and design the rheological properties of plant-based foods. Researching the way plant-based foods break down under specific conditions, such as chewing, will enable Motif to develop techniques that will ultimately improve the texture and mouthfeel of plant-based meat and dairy.

The food industry frequently relies on decades-old tools and processes to solve novel problems facing the plant-based food industry, such as texture—a critical driver of overall taste, the most important factor in consumer acceptance. Developing a better understanding of the rheological properties of this growing category will enable greater precision in identifying sensory gaps and developing ingredients and products that deliver a better eating experience for consumers.

"Texture is a critical piece of the puzzle in plant-based food — and consumers who are open to trying plant-based foods will only return to them if the veggie burger breaks down into a juicy bite with every chew, or their vegan yogurt is silky smooth," said Stefan Baier, Motif's lead for food science. "To get these textures right in plant-based foods, we need to continue to evolve the way we approach food design, and that means looking at every single element that goes into the eating experience. Our research with UIC and UIUC aims to apply advanced rheological techniques to plant-based food formulation in novel ways that could uncover critically missed insights and unlock unprecedented possibilities for the texture of plant-based foods."

The research with UIC and UIUC will be led by Baier in partnership with the leading rheology experts from UIC Department of Chemical Engineering, Prof. Vivek Sharma, and UIUC Department of Mechanical Science and Engineering, Prof. Randy Ewoldt. Over the course of the two-year project, Motif will work with UIC and UIUC to research advanced rheological techniques from the fields of mechanical and chemical engineering and determine how they can be applied to plant-based products in new ways. The cross-disciplinary project will arm the food industry with novel insights and enable Motif to formulate ingredients with increased precision and impact.

"We are excited to partner with Motif to explore how principles of mechanical engineering can be applied to better understand the breakdown properties of plant-based ingredients," said Sharma. "Applying our research in this exciting space has the potential to drive new and better outcomes in plant-based products."

"Measuring and defining rheological properties is an incredibly complex process," said Ewoldt. "Most of all in food, where every movement of the jaw introduces new variables. We're looking forward to working with the Motif team to apply our research in new ways, and potentially create more advanced rheological techniques in food that could enable an entirely new set of food design rules."

Motif will be discussing this work, along with a number of other efforts that aim to unleash the promise of plant-based foods, in more depth at IFT20 Virtual Experience on July 13-15. This latest partnership builds on a period of overall momentum for Motif, on the heels of collaborations with several other academic collaborations, including the University of Guelph and University of Massachusetts Amherst . Teaming up with the leading food scientists and industry experts is part of Motif's holistic approach to uncover new insights and solutions to long-standing food challenges, and bring benefits to consumers and the planet.

About Motif FoodWorks

Motif FoodWorks is an ingredients innovation company working to make plant-based foods better tasting, more nutritious and so desirable that people actually crave them. The company's mission is to unleash the promise of plant-based foods by taking a new, holistic approach to ingredient development that combines science and technology in new ways — merged with sensory fundamentals, to reveal totally new answers. By fundamentally changing our understanding of plant-based food, Motif will enable crave-worthy products that exceed taste & experience expectations, unlocking benefits for everyone, and our planet. For more information, visit www.madewithmotif.com .

About UIC

Located in the heart of one of the world's great cities, the University of Illinois at Chicago is the Chicago's largest university and only public research institution. Its 16 academic colleges serve more than 33,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students. UIC is recognized as one of the most ethnically rich and culturally diverse campuses in the nation, a leader in providing access to underrepresented students. With one of the largest colleges of medicine in the nation, and colleges of dentistry, pharmacy, public health, nursing, social work, and applied health sciences, UIC is the state's principal educator of health professionals and a major healthcare provider to underserved communities. UIC students become professionals in fields ranging from business and engineering to education, liberal arts and sciences, urban planning, and social work, as well as architecture, design and the arts. UIC is an integral part of the educational, technological, and cultural fabric of one of the world's greatest cities.

About UIUC

The focus on research at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign shapes the school's identity, permeates its classrooms, and fuels its outreach. Fostering discovery and innovation is the fundamental mission at Illinois. As a public, land-grant university, it upholds its responsibility to create new knowledge and new ideas and translate these into better ways of working, living, and learning for the state, nation, and world. As one of the largest departments within The Grainger College of Engineering at Illinois, Mechanical Science and Engineering integrates basic sciences and engineering to address the critical societal needs of today and to identify and respond to emerging needs and issues. Its faculty research is impacting energy, the environment, health, manufacturing, security and defense, transportation, and countless other segments of society.

