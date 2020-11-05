Motif™ Launches Motif 2.0 for iOS With Upgraded Features to Help Seamlessly Create Stunning, Personalized Photo Books

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Motif™ , the Apple-approved personalized photo project app, today announced the launch of its completely redesigned iOS app, Motif 2.0, which features major upgrades for Motif users on an iPhone and iPad. Most notably, Motif 2.0 for iOS will feature a redesigned project editing experience created to make the process of designing photo books and calendars even more intuitive, saving users time as the holiday gifting season approaches.

Motif 2.0 will continue to sync directly with the iOS Photos app library while ensuring all photos are stored on the user's local device. This key feature will maintain user privacy and make it quick, easy, and convenient for iOS users to create beautiful, personalized photo books with a professional feel, whether it's in the comfort of their own home or mid vacation on a beach. Using photos taken on users' high quality iPhone or iPad cameras, Motif can create the perfect memory, even before a trip is over.

The Motif iOS app was originally designed to be user-friendly, and 2.0 adds numerous improvements to further enhance the user experience. Key features include:

Enhanced Image Selection & Browsing: The first difference users will notice is the enhanced image selection process which now accesses and allows users to easily aggregate photo selections across Memories, Albums and the user's Camera Roll. This will cut back on time spent tracking down photos to add to a project. Images are also now significantly bigger and easier to see, making manual selection of images a breeze. Users can long press on an image square to see the full size image. Coupled with quicker and more obvious ways to add text to pages, it is easier than ever to customize photo books into any theme or for any occasion.



Express Project Creation: Motif 2.0 introduces a faster way to fashion your photo book in just four clicks, perfect for large albums or memories, a feature in which Motif scans your photos and groups them together based on similar attributes (people, dates, locations, etc.). Simply pick your product, choose your Album or Memory and let Motif filter the best, recommended images, pick a theme and checkout. Motif can parse through hundreds of pictures in seconds, identifying and unselecting any duplicates and hand-curating the best possible pictures based on aesthetic criteria for your photo project.



Simplified Navigation: Motif 2.0 has also simplified navigation on the app while editing photo projects, providing a dedicated single page editing view, instead of project editing view, to easily tweak images before they're added to a photo book or calendar. The app also provides resizable trays to make browsing images, layouts, colors, and patterns easier.



Enhanced Color Selection: Photos are all about capturing beautiful colors so why should a photo project be any different? Motif 2.0's enhanced color selection allows users to create custom colors and saves them as a color swatch that can be used throughout the project, making both their photo pages and text really pop.

"Motif's iOS app has always been easy to use, but since we first introduced it last year, we've been listening to our customers and have conducted extensive usability testing to help optimize the experience even further," said Craig Bauer, Global Managing Director of Motif. "With Motif 2.0 for iOS we introduced ways to improve the overall experience, making it more fluid and intuitive. Users will now have improved customizability allowing them to recreate special moments with a few easy taps, during a time when sharing memories with friends and family is of the utmost importance."

To continue its commitment to privacy and align with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14's new photo privacy features which allow users to limit applications' access to their photo library, Motif has worked with Apple to design an optimized version of Motif's image selection workflow. This workflow uses the new iOS standard photo picker, which gives users the ability to browse their camera roll, Albums, and to search their library for people, places, dates, keywords and more. Any selections the user makes in the iOS photo picker become the "limited library" to which Motif has access. Using this limited library, Motif can then discover memories, vacations, trips and other key life events; curate the images in those Memories for focus and aesthetics; identify and hide duplicates; find and center subjects; and more. Users can easily add additional images to their limited library directly from within Motif by allowing access to all photos in a user's camera roll.

Find the new and improved Motif app in the iOS App Store, available in the U.S. and Canada. The app is free; pricing starts at $12.99 for a softcover photo book, $27.99 for a hardcover photo book and $22.99 for a 12 month photo calendar. For more information, visit motifphotos.com .

About Motif

Motif is an iOS and macOS app that helps create specially curated photo books for Apple users across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe. The Motif app leverages the experience of RRD (RR Donnelley) as a supplier of print services to Apple since 2005, and uses the same facilities, personnel, materials, processes, and press for its photo projects. As a native macOS app, Motif delivers peak performance and seamless functionality for Mac users to create photo books, calendars and cards. It now also offers comprehensive photo book services for iPhone and iPad. Motif distinguishes itself from the field with sustainable and durable materials, along with other exclusive features, including image analysis, interactive layouts, and subject centering/cropping. For more information, visit Motif's website at www.motifphotos.com .

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 35,000 employees across 29 countries, RRD offers the industry's most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com .

