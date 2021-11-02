Motion Control Innovation in Compelling 15 Minute Episodes

About our host: Tim Wilson is the Sales Manager for Indiana at Morrell Group and is a career engineer. Tim has filled various roles in the automation and motion control industries in the United States and the United Kingdom since the beginning of his career; his experience now spans over four decades.

Watch the new series now and sign up to be alerted when future episodes are released. https://morrell-group.com/eic

About Morrell Group

Morrell Group is a leading Engineering Partner, Systems Integrator, and Value-Added Distributor of advanced motion control solutions for industrial and mobile applications. Our experienced application and technical specialists leverage product and industry knowledge to provide innovative solutions for automation, controls, pneumatic, electrical, hydraulic, and lubrication applications. With 7 locations throughout the Midwest, including Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, and Ontario, Canada, Morrell Groups' passion is to keep you moving. For more than 40 years, Morrell Group has engineered custom solutions with only the best industry-leading components, ensuring success across the complete product life-cycle. Real-time managed inventory, quick ship programs, and 24/7 customer support, coupled with engineering, prototyping, sizing, print review, and turnkey solutions, are the foundation of our success. Experience an evolution in controls, experience Morrell Group.

