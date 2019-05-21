Motion Control Market- Demand for Gaming Equipment set to Elevate Market Growth Across Major Economies, Report Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest Fact.MR research published on its online portal, development across the global motion control systems market is primarily centered at various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. This includes swelling production of electronic products that are likely to escalate demand for motion control systems in the near future. Furthermore, with a purpose to delve into the actual picture focused at the motion control market, readers can access essential details through this distinguished report titled "Motion Control Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market insights 2017 to 2026". Apart from market drivers and upcoming opportunities, this assessment also encompasses crucial statistical aspects such as revenue (US$ Mn) comparison, market share comparison, Y-o-Y growth comparison PESTLE analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis and a lot more.

This Fact.MR report states that the global motion control market is likely to exhibit growth at 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period until 2026. The research study is an ideal compilation of researched data which represents various trends influencing the global motion control market. The diligent division of information in order to educate investors, manufacturers and regular readers proves highly effective. The dominant market growth factors are mentioned below in order to unravel the actual scenario prevailing in the motion control market.

Upsurge in Demand for Gaming Equipment Proves Constructive for Motion Control Market

Significant demand for motion controllers has been positively driven through the rising production of gaming equipment. The surging need for handheld hardware controllers as well as movement sensors as part of gaming products has caused an upsurge in implementation of the gaming and motion controllers. Furthermore, different manufacturers have started to focus on the incorporation of cameras in gaming consoles and other products, which are used to sense the movement of the users. All these factors are projected to contribute to uplift the global motion control market during the stated forecast period.

Sales of AC Servo Components Likely to Pump Up

Due to high-end requirement for precision and accuracy as part of manufacturing processes, demand for AC servo components are likely to receive greater traction. On the basis of revenue, the AC servo component type segment is projected to deliver momentous revenue growth, ranging more than US$ 2,400 Mn by 2026-end. On the other hand, the others component type segments are expected to replicate a robust CAGR during the stated forecast period. It has been noted that, computer numerical control technology would outpace the general motion control technology, as it is anticipated to record more than US$ 3,900 Mn by 2026-end.

Competitive Dashboard

The closure of this intelligent Fact.MR study comes with the examination of all the leading players operating in the global motion control market. Each of the mentioned manufacturers have been attentively discussed on the basis of company overview, product overview, key developments, SWOT analysis and key financials. The prime market players mentioned in the report are Fanuc Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Parker-Hannifin Corp, Moog Inc. and ABB Ltd Schneider Electric S.E.

