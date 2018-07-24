MOTION PT Group Pediatric Physical Therapist Authors Book on Child Physical Development

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tara Losquadro Liddle, MPT, the regional director of pediatric therapy at MOTION PT Group, Inc., is the author of a new book exploring the importance of touch, movement and play in the neurodevelopment and well-being of children birth through age five.

"Why Motor Skills Matter: Improve Your Child's Physical Development to Enhance Learning and Self-Esteem" explains the impact motor skills have on the emotional, social and cognitive development of a child.

The book helps readers to:

Integrate touch, movement and body awareness during playtime

Ensure your child progresses through the proper developmental sequence

Determine if your child has sensory processing difficulties or disorders

Avoid common developmental mistakes, such as promoting early walking

"My goal with this book is to help parents, educators and other healthcare professionals understand the importance of touch, movement and play with children," Liddle said. "Physical development is often taken for granted, but developing motor skills is fundamental to a child's growth, helping children more easily integrate into the environment around them."

Liddle has been a pediatric physical therapist for more than 30 years, and she is the regional director of pediatric therapy at MOTION PT Group, Inc. She received her bachelor's degree in physical therapy and master's degree in physical therapy management of developmental disabilities from New York University.

She is a frequent speaker at hospitals, schools and parent groups.

One of Liddle's patients, Christopher, was diagnosed at birth with congenital muscular torticollis (CMT), a one-sided shortening of the sternocleidomastoid (SCM) muscle that runs along both sides of the neck and from the back of the ears to the collarbone. He also had plagiocephaly, or a flattening of the skull. He had a difficult time turning his head, wasn't crawling and had overall extreme weakness on his right side.

Christopher's mother, Jessica Colon, knew early intervention was key, and Liddle came highly recommended.

"When we first started with Tara, Christopher did not like to be touched on or near his neck at all," Colon said. "But she worked with him consistently, and the physical therapy has made such a difference. Christopher is doing so much better, thanks to Tara. She is amazing, and we're so grateful to have met her when we did."

