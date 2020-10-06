Motion Recruitment Expands Market Specialization Model into DataOps and Cybersecurity

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Recruitment, a leading North American provider of IT Staffing for contract, contract-to-hire and direct hire recruitment, today announced the launch of two new fully dedicated tech placement disciplines in DataOps and Cybersecurity. Motion has several years of proven experience in these sectors, but will now have teams exclusively focused on these two tech placement areas.

This latest strategy expands upon Motion's existing portfolio of highly specialized tech placement teams to include: Software Engineering, Web Development, Mobile Development, Digital Creative, Cloud Engineering, Network Infrastructure & Dev Ops, Product & UX, and Functional/Project Management. The new localized DataOps teams will focus on Data Engineer, Data Scientist, AI, and Data Analyst roles and the Cybersecurity teams will focus on Security Engineer, CISO, Applications Security Engineer and Security Analyst roles. Motion will exit the year with over 80 specialized IT recruitment teams across its 16 North American locations.

"Setting our teams up to focus only on select geographies and tech disciplines enables us to fully penetrate and master these local markets. The deep recruitment expertise and highly actionable networks developed from this model are what job seekers and hiring leaders want the most from us," said Matt Milano, President of Motion Recruitment.

"Cybersecurity and DataOps were obvious expansion choices. Companies are investing heavily right now in data security strategies and talent to protect against the growing number of cyber threats," said Milano. "And big data is seeing the same type of hiring surge with the rapid digitization efforts needed to manage today's vast quantities of corporate data." According to Management Consulting firm, L.E.K. Consulting LLC, digital data is expected to reach an unprecedented 44 zettabytes in 2020 ('The Data-Driven Mindset').

Motion Recruitment is setting up for the rebound in the IT Staffing market in other ways as well, with new search and workflow optimizations to support the growing trend of hiring remote (non-local) tech talent, in addition to the conversion of operating sub-brands 'Jobspring' & 'Workbridge' into the newly streamlined, single-branded entity of 'Motion Recruitment'.

CEO Beth Gilfeather said, "Motion is taking full advantage of this climate of change we're all in. We're looking at everything in a whole new light and making bold moves to successfully navigate the reality of this evolving marketplace. We have several other new growth strategies planned and feel very energized by the unbounded opportunities in IT Staffing that lie ahead for us."

Motion Recruitment is part of Motion Recruitment Partners, LLC (MRP), parent company to a leading group of global talent solutions providers and industry game-changers. Motion Recruitment offers IT Staffing solutions across North America for contract, contract to hire, and direct hire needs and also hosts 'Tech in Motion' a networking event and award series connecting tech enthusiasts to meet, learn, and innovate. MRP's other business line Sevenstep, provides Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Service Provider (MSP), Talent Data Analytics, and Employment Branding solutions to large scale employers across the globe.

SOURCE Motion Recruitment

Related Links

http://www.motionrecruitment.com/

