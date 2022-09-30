Motion Sickness Drugs Market, Availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the Motion Sickness Drugs Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario and the market growth across various regions. The motion sickness drugs market value is anticipated to grow by USD 119.64 million, at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period.

Market Driver

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market 2022-2026

One of the reasons influencing the growth of the market for motion sickness medications is the accessibility of over-the-counter (OTC) medications. The first-line treatment for repressing and preventing motion sickness symptoms has been anticholinergics and antihistamines. Numerous antihistamines are sold over-the-counter (OTC) and are suitable for usage by young patients. Furthermore, rather than being used to treat motion sickness, these medications are primarily utilized to avoid its effects.

OTC drugs are described as pharmaceuticals that are distributed directly to patients or consumers without a doctor's prescription. The potential for patients to self-medicate for the treatment of minor sickness symptoms is made possible by the OTC availability of these medications, which also increases their accessibility and affordability.

Company Profiles

The motion sickness drugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Baxter International Inc., Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cipla Ltd., CVS Health Corp., DM Pharma, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hylands, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd, Merck KGaA, Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reliefband Technologies LLC, Viatris Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp., and Zenomed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product

The anticholinergics market share for motion sickness medications will experience significant growth. An anticholinergic medication called scopolamine or hyoscine hydrobromide is used to treat motion sickness. A naturally occurring alkaloid called hyoscine binds to muscarinic receptors in a competitive manner, preventing the release of acetylcholine.



Because hyoscine is a lipophilic substance, it can cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and have an impact on both the central and parasympathetic nervous systems. In the near future, these variables will accelerate segment expansion.

By Geography

North America will account for 41% of market growth. The two biggest markets in North America for anti-motion sickness medications are the US and Canada . The market in this region will expand more slowly than the market in Asia. Over the projection period, rising consumer disposable income will support the expansion of the North American market for anti-motion sickness medications.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years,

Motion Sickness Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $119.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Baxter International Inc., Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cipla Ltd., CVS Health Corp., DM Pharma, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hylands, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd, Merck KGaA, Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reliefband Technologies LLC, Viatris Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp., and Zenomed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Anticholinergics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Anticholinergics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Anticholinergics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Anticholinergics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Anticholinergics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Antihistamines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Antihistamines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Antihistamines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Antihistamines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Antihistamines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 85: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 88: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc

Exhibit 90: Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc - Overview



Exhibit 91: Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc - Key offerings

10.5 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 93: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 94: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 95: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 97: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 98: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 100: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.7 Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Perrigo Co. Plc

Exhibit 105: Perrigo Co. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 106: Perrigo Co. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Perrigo Co. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Perrigo Co. Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 109: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Exhibit 113: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Reliefband Technologies LLC

Exhibit 117: Reliefband Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Reliefband Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Reliefband Technologies LLC - Key offerings

10.12 WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp.

Exhibit 120: WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

