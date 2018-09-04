Motionloft has been selected for the JR East (Japan Railway) 2018 Startup program

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Motionloft has been selected as one of 18 companies, of which 16 are from Japan and two from overseas. Applications were received from a total of 182 proposals submitted. The program was designed to make use of the management resources and information assets of the Japan Railway stations, railways and group businesses. As a first phase of the program, Motionloft will be deployed in the Omiya JR East train station to provide an advertisement recognition rate survey that utilizes an AI edge processing sensor to measure the value of the advertisement.

Promising proposals will be further entertained to realize support in the form of access to JR East Group resources, prizes and necessary investment. Motionloft will present the collaboration ideas on Nov. 29th, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan.



Motionloft utilizes sensors to capture the movements of people and vehicles, analyzing their behavior and providing results in real time. Motionloft's unique data and analytics are used to improve the layout of commercial facilities, preventing traffic congestion and improve marketing ROI. Motionloft is installed in over 2000 locations across North America, Japan and Guam.

"Through the JR East Start Up Program, we are very excited to have an opportunity to work with the world leading edge technology company. We believe Motionloft technology is highly applicable to the rail transportation and station operation in realm of our asset management and big data business. Through this trial, we are hoping this technology will help make the station and city more vital and appealing to all," said Mr. Hiroshi Shibata (President, JR East startup Co., Ltd.)

"Motionloft is honored to be selected and associated with JR East, who is providing a unique and valuable opportunity to showcase advanced technology with JR East assets. The shared focus of both companies to use data driven decisions and bring innovation into the market will promote improvement of people's transportation and shopping experiences," said Joyce Reitman, CEO of Motionloft.

About Motionloft

Motionloft provides an end to end solution used indoors and outdoors to capture movement of people and vehicles and turn it into actionable information for municipalities and consumer-facing businesses. Installed in over 2000 locations, Motionloft's advanced hardware and software technology deployed on its proprietary sensor or through existing cameras transmits data to a personalized dashboard in real time.



Motionloft is headquartered in San Francisco, California.



For more information on Motionloft visit www.motionloft.com

Contact Joyce Reitman - CEO

(415) 625-0162

joyce.reitman@motionloft.com

SOURCE Motionloft

Related Links

http://motionloft.com

