Motiv Appoints Tim Krauskopf as Chief Executive Officer to Prepare for New Growth Phase

"With a strong background in automotive manufacturing, trucking, and software, Tim Krauskopf is ideally suited to take Motiv to the next phase of its growth," said Matt O'Leary, Motiv's Executive Chairman and outgoing CEO. "I am thrilled to have him leading the charge and building on the momentum we've created to free fleets from fossil fuels."

Tim Krauskopf is a visionary, experienced, and entrepreneurial executive. Most recently, Krauskopf was the Global Executive Director at AREPA, a global equipment restoration company. Before that, Krauskopf held multiple C-Suite positions with Arrington Performance, Magnuson Products, Freight Zone, Gemini Traffic Sales, and Round Lake Freight. Krauskopf's most significant success was co-founding Spyglass, Inc., where he also served as CTO and Vice President of Research & Development. His team built the foundation for the original Internet Explorer and licensed it to Microsoft. Spyglass offered an IPO in 1995, becoming the first Internet software company to go public. Krauskopf holds a BA degree in Integrated Science from Northwestern University, an MS degree in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and an MBA from Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management. Krauskopf is also a Henry Crown Fellow at the Aspen Institute.

"I am deeply honored to apply my background to help Motiv go faster and farther in the dynamic, commercial all-electric truck and bus market," said Tim Krauskopf, incoming CEO, Motiv. "Since my early days of founding software and trucking companies, and then working with different manufacturing and restoration technologies, I have a special appreciation for the power of software and leading-edge technologies to make a difference in the physical world. But mostly, I look forward to working with the Motiv team – a great group of people who make the trucks and buses that go the distance."

Krauskopf's mission will accelerate Motiv's excellent track record of battery electric vehicles (BEV) in use today, with customers having logged over 1.3 million miles and 98 percent fleet uptime across diverse medium-duty truck and bus applications deployed in North America.

As fleet-operating companies and governments adopt more Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and carbon-reduction goals, companies like Motiv will need to quickly ramp up to provide zero-emission class 4-6 commercial vehicle alternatives. Not only do Motiv's vehicles meet corporate ESG goals but they are purpose-designed and built to deliver better reliability and functionality and lower total cost of ownership (TCO) than the fossil-fuel vehicles they replace.

In addition to field-proven reliability and bringing the highest-touch customer support, Motiv provides a complete energy solution. Motiv's electrification approach goes beyond vehicles and includes charge stations, turnkey installation, and unified data and cloud management, offering an entire solution for the depot of the future.

About Motiv Power Systems

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems is a leading sustainable technology company delivering proven electric truck and bus chassis and charging infrastructure offerings. Its commitment to freeing fleets from fossil fuels provides fleets a seamless pathway to electrification. Motiv's EPIC chassis-based trucks operate at over 98 percent uptime today and use high-performance Lithium-ion batteries. The California Air Resource Board (CARB)-certified proprietary EV technology is available for many configurations, including step vans, box trucks, work trucks, shuttle buses, school buses, trolleys, and more. Motiv has delivered over 120 vehicles that have traveled more than 1.3 million miles across North America. The company's solutions not only offer fleets up to 85 percent operation and maintenance cost savings but also provide operators and riders a healthier and more comfortable experience without polluting the communities they serve. For more information and career opportunities, please visit motivps.com .

Media Contact for Motiv:

Joanna Hamblin

Sr. Marketing Manager

Motiv Power Systems

[email protected]

(650) 204-9099

Technica Communications

Sarah Malpeli

(408) 806-9626 ext. 6840

[email protected]

SOURCE Motiv Power Systems

Related Links

http://www.motivps.com

