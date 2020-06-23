Motiv Power Systems Delivers Nine Electric Box Trucks to Community Resource Project

Funding for the electric vehicles (EVs) and charging infrastructure comes from the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District ( SMAQMD ), California Air Resources Board ( CARB ) and Sacramento Municipal Utility District ( SMUD ). The vehicles have gone through pre-delivery inspection at Motiv's newly opened Stockton service center , which will also serve as the base for any repairs or maintenance.

"As a non-profit organization that promotes energy efficiency, it is important that we lead by example in our efforts," stated Luis Sanchez, CEO of Community Resource Project. "With the help of the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District and Motiv, we are now able to serve people in the region with a clean mobility option. By reducing energy consumption and lowering utility costs, we are saving residents money and decreasing emissions and associated air pollution - a win-win for everyone."

CRP chose Motiv based on the company's Sacramento presence and its track record of outstanding pre- and post-sales customer support. Motiv has grown rapidly in the last two years, with repeat orders from happy customers and opening new service centers to support them.

"With recent reports showing the impact of poor air quality on human health, it is more important than ever to free fleets from fossil fuels," said Matt O'Leary, Motiv Chairman and CEO. "Our proven software platform is providing the pathway to electrification, and thanks to our customers, we reached 1 million fleet miles in April."

Motiv is focused on building a highly flexible system and a robust software platform that easily integrates already commercialized high-volume batteries, motors and other components into a chassis. This is an ideal solution for fleets as it requires little to no engineering or redesign and provides maximum vehicle configurations and compatibility with existing truck and bus body-builders.

"We are proud of our continued partnership with Motiv Power Systems. Motiv took the innovative approach of partnering with chassis original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and truck builders like Rockport to electrify the chassis in a way that allows us to run bodies down our assembly line just as we do with any other chassis," said Caleb Pontius, General Manager at Rockport Commercial Vehicles by Forest River Inc. "Safety, battery size/type, gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR), and other specifications are driving the build versus being an afterthought, which is also an ideal set-up for scaling."

This partnership delivers economic, social and environmental benefits by combining clean jobs with clean air. CRP plans to promote this electric truck project throughout the 42 energy providers network.

"The Sac Metro Air District applauds CRP for being an air quality advocate and leader by adding these nine electric vehicles to their fleet," said Air Pollution Control Officer, Alberto Ayala. "CRP will operate these Motiv-powered vehicles in our most at-risk communities where they are helping our low-income homeowners make sustainable energy improvements to their homes. Zero-emission vehicle technology protects the health of CRP drivers, reduces air pollution and demonstrates this new technology in the communities CRP serves. This is just another example of how CRP continues to serve our community by prioritizing health and a sustainable environment."

Utilizing fifth generation software, Motiv has over 100 vehicles on the road, providing customers with greater than 99 percent uptime. Key customers include USPS, Aramark, AmeriPride, Bimbo Bakeries, Winnebago Industries, and several school districts across the country.

About Motiv Power Systems

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems is a leading provider of proven software to electrify medium-duty trucks and buses. Their commitment to freeing fleets from fossil fuels promotes the pathway to electrification to transform fleets. Motiv's proven software platform is Ford eQVM-approved, CARB- certified, uses proven high-volume commercial scale batteries and available for many configurations including step vans, box trucks, work trucks, shuttle buses, school buses, trolleys, and other specialty vehicles. With more than 1,000,000 miles logged among several of the largest fleet operators in North America. Motiv's adaptable technology solutions are not only zero-emission, but they dramatically reduce fleet operating and maintenance costs. For more information and career opportunities, please visit www.motivps.com .

