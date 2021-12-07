Motiv Power Systems Passes Industry-Leading Safety Testing on its All-Electric Technology

As a broad-spectrum technology application, ESC plays a vital role in the future of EV safety. Vehicles equipped with this advanced technology can assist drivers on their daily routes during sudden turns or decelerations, which might otherwise cause roll-over or skidding due to loss of road traction.

"I'm proud of Motiv to lead the medium-duty EV industry in the adoption of this critical safety technology - electric vehicles should be held to the same or higher safety standards than their internal combustion alternatives," said Jim Castelaz, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Motiv. "While it is an especially high-impact safety feature for those EPIC chassis built into school and shuttle buses and one more step in maximizing passenger safety, this technology also provides safety for pedestrians, bikers, and others nearby."

In business for over 45 years, TRC Inc. has been North America's most advanced, independent mobility testing service provider, fulfilling the complex engineering, research, evaluation and testing needs of the world's leading transportation companies. Motiv working with TRC to achieve this milestone certification is the next step in furthering the company's already mature technology.

The Electric Power Intelligent Chassis® (EPIC) is Motiv's family of battery-electric chassis built on proven OEM platforms like Ford's E-450 and F-59. The EV technology on these chassis was the first all-electric system to receive Ford eQVM approval in 2017 and has since powered many vehicles, including school busses and. The last-mile operation and return-to-depot use case makes these vehicles a perfect candidate for electrification. Motiv's technology is now in its fifth generation, packed with features and improvements based on their experience from real-world deployments over the past five years. To date, Motiv has over 1mil real-world electric miles through customers like USPS, Aramark, Cintas, and more. The ESC feature is expected to be available on the F59 chassis configuration in 2022.

About Motiv Power Systems

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems delivers medium-duty class 4-6 commercial battery-electric trucks and buses, along with charging infrastructure and guidance for deploying commercial fleets. Specializing in step vans, shuttle buses, and box trucks, Motiv is a leading provider of daily-use zero-emission vehicles for moving people and moving goods that are the "backbone of urban commerce" with 98% uptime and intense customer-driven focus. The company's solutions not only offer fleets up to 85% operations and maintenance cost savings but also provide operators and riders a healthier and more comfortable experience without polluting the communities they serve. For more information about the company's products, services or career opportunities, please visit motivps.com .

