Motivational keynote, whistleblower fireside chat highlight Compliance Week Europe agenda

Compliance Week's 10th annual European conference returns in person in Scotland with a highly researched schedule of sessions and more than a handful of planned networking opportunities.

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Compliance Week, a business intelligence service on corporate governance, risk, and compliance, announced highlights from the agenda of its annual European Conference, to be held Oct. 26-27 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Compliance Week Europe

Now in its 10th year, Compliance Week Europe is created for compliance, risk, and ethics officers to come together for two days dedicated to the sharing of knowledge and experiences from an international perspective. The year's event, taking place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa, marks Compliance Week's return in person in Europe for the first time since 2019.

The conference will get underway Oct. 26 with a keynote address delivered by David Hamilton, author of Amazon best-seller "The Five Side Effects of Kindness." Hamilton has a PhD in organic chemistry and spent four years in the pharmaceutical industry developing drugs for cardiovascular disease and cancer before changing gears to write books and educate people on how they can harness their mind and emotions to improve their health. Hamilton will speak on training and company culture.

Afternoon sessions will feature concurrent discussions on compliance and ethics and environmental, social, and governance (ESG), followed by a look at the latest developments around the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

On Oct. 27, Mary Inman of law firm Constantine Cannon will sit down for a fireside chat with Xavier Andre Justo, the whistleblower who helped exposed one of the largest financial frauds in history at in 1MDB. Justo, who served time in prison for speaking out, will share his journey as a whistleblower and his perspective on the outcome of the 1MDB scandal.

Other speakers at the event include the chief compliance officer of Danske Bank and associate director of policy and ethics at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Compliance Week Europe showcases thought leadership from around the world with focused content curated for compliance, global governance, risk, and audit professionals. The conference features 20 highly researched agenda topics and more than a handful of planned networking opportunities, including a Women in Compliance Breakfast held Oct. 27.

Click here to see the full agenda, roster of speakers, and registration information.

