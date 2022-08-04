MOTIVE ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF AN AMERICAN ICON

PERFORMANCE ART SERIES Grand Wagoneers Bring the Wood Back!

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeep Grand Wagoneer Woodies have been plying the roads of America for generations transporting families to wonderous adventures in the great outdoors. These iconic family wagons defined and set the bar for all modern day SUVs hauling kids, dogs, camping gear, boats and bicycles, furniture and garage stuff to wherever folks needed…they are the granddaddy of SUVs and hold a special place in Americana.

PERFORMANCE ART Grand Touring Edition - Silver with Blackwood

Jeep has once again outdone themselves in bringing back the Wagoneer full-size line of vehicles. Big, powerful and capable beyond what is needed. Impressive with exquisite luxury, fit, finish and details...and yet, there was something missing for those of us who were looking for the iconic wood sides on our favorite big Jeep.

"We appreciate the dilemma faced by the Jeep design team. Afterall, how can the new Grand Wagoneer feature wood, or even worse; fake wood decals and plastic moldings, as a premium luxury vehicle;" states Ron Flint, President/CEO of Motive. "We had the idea to bring wood back to the new Grand Wagoneer by making each vehicle a piece of art. The woodgrain art is hand-painted in a wide variety of types of woods and colors, digitally applied and then buried under the vehicle's own deep gloss clearcoat. Owners can select from several woodgrains patterns including classic dark Walnut, Blackwood, Redwood, Zebrano wood, Hawaiian Koa wood and highly stylized multi-colored burnt-art woodgrain."

PERFORMANCE ART SERIES Grand Wagoneers come in three editions all specifically designed to reclaim the throne as the coolest of all the big luxury SUVs. Each edition features unique forged or factory-style wheels and optional performance equipment. Options and accessories include lifestyle gear ranging from custom leather luggage to color-matched Jeep E-bikes, Airstream trailers and personal watercraft.

The CLASSIC EDITION Grand Wagoneer features traditional Dark Walnut woodgrain with perimeter pinstriping along with 22" bright alloy wheels with bronze accents. Available accessories include leather luggage, car blankets, a matching Coleman cooler and a fully stocked wooden picnic basket.

The GRAND ADVENTURE EDITION features rough-sawn artistic wood grain treatments and colors along with off-road spec special issue Mopar 18" wheels wrapped in massive All-Terrain tires. A wide variety of outdoor lifestyle accessories are available as well as PERFORMANCE ART CONCIERGE arranged outdoor adventures for our owners.

The GRAND TOURING EDITION features colored woodgrain art, like the red-tinted Blackwood version, 22" forged alloy wheels with optional finishes, Michelin performance tires and our own AIR-SPEED rear roof spoiler. Options include a performance brake package, stainless steel exhaust, custom pinstriping and satin finish exterior paint.

PERFORMANCE ART Grand Wagoneers will debut this summer and fall at PERFORMANCE ART CONCIERGE luxury media events in Santa Barbara, Yosemite National Park and Honolulu Hawaii.

Production is limited this year to 50 vehicles at Aria Group's state-of-the-art design, engineering and manufacturing facility in Irvine, CA.

PERFORMANCE ART SERIES Grand Wagoneers start at $150,000 and are available exclusively through Motive and Windward Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-RAM of Hawaii.

For more information on how to reserve your PERFORMANCE ART Grand Wagoneer, please email [email protected] or contact Ron Flint at (949) 212-0402.

About Motive

Motive is a social enterprise company founded to design, build and market dynamic specialty vehicle concepts that create opportunities for social change and give back to charitable organizations. Motive works with OEMs, dealerships, major brands, auto industry suppliers and retailers, the media, charity organizations, celebrities and foundations to find ways to use our culture's love of cars to make a difference in the world. Recent and past program recipients include the USO, Semper Fi Fund, CHOC Children's Hospital, Victory Junction Camp and Hope of Life Guatamala. Performance Art Vehicles is one Motive program brand of several developed to encourage and facilitate automotive dealerships in supporting and giving back to community programs.

www.performanceartgrandwagoneers.com

About Aria Group

Aria Group is the preeminent engineering, design, and prototyping company serving a broad range of industries. Aria Group provides engineering, design, product development, prototype fabrication, and specialty or low volume production services for its clients in the automotive, aerospace, architecture, entertainment, marine, military, and mass transportation industries.

www.aria-group.com

Media Contact:

Ron Flint

(949) 212-0402

[email protected]

SOURCE Motive International LLC