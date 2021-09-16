Motive Companies Announces Strategic Partnership with Two Roads Professional Resources

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Companies, a leading provider of renewable energy and infrastructure solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Two Roads Professional Resources (Two Roads), a leading provider of technical staffing solutions. This partnership brings a vastly expanded range of opportunity and value to recruiters, candidates, and talent seekers.

Effective immediately, all Two Roads existing assets, employees and contracts will operate as Motive Workforce Solutions. The new group will continue to operate out of their existing Huntington Beach, California office location. Barry Vince, Co-Founder of Two Roads, has been named President of Motive Workforce Solutions, while Sarah Bennett, Talent Acquisition Manager of Motive Companies, has been named Vice President and General Manager of Motive Workforce Solutions.

"This partnership is a natural fit," said Robert Istwan, CEO of Motive Companies. He shared, "Over the past two years, we've expanded our internal talent acquisition department and hired close to 300 skilled employees. Like us, Two Roads has experienced exceptional growth. Together our companies have an opportunity to not only expand our team with top talent but establish ourselves as a leading provider of staffing solutions."

Since 1996, Two Roads has successfully provided top talent to the aerospace, defense and space industries, while accumulating a highly skilled and niche candidate database of industry professionals.

"I am excited to be joining forces with Motive Companies," said Vince. He continued, "Merging with Motive allows us to expand our footprint and explore the renewable energy and telecommunication industries. Motive's national presence across 29 cities provides us with a greater geographical reach and access to a range of positions that top talent want now and in the future."

Motive Companies and Motive Workforce Solutions will leverage their respective teams, technologies, and networks of recruiters and candidates to solve some of the issues that have long plagued traditional staffing, including bad candidate experiences, long times to fill, and poor candidate match quality.

About Motive Companies

Motive Companies is a leading provider of renewable energy and infrastructure solutions for industrial and commercial applications. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy storage & management, solar photovoltaic, lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicle & forklift charging, LCF credits, as well as wireless, broadband & 5G. From design, construction, maintenance and installation, we provide true end-to-end services that support all energy, battery, charging and telecommunication needs. With offices across North America and a workforce of 700 professionals, we have the geographical reach, scalability, and financial stability to meet customers' changing needs. At our core, Motive Companies develops renewable energy and infrastructure solutions to create a more sustainable society. More information: https://motivecompanies.com

