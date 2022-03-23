Motive Interactive Recognized as Mobile Advertising Leader in 2022 AppsFlyer Performance Index
Mar 23, 2022, 07:07 ET
Company ranks as a top growth partner in the North America market
SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Interactive, a leading data-driven performance marketing company, was ranked #2 for growth on the AppsFlyer's Performance Index 14th edition, ranking the top media sources in mobile advertising.
"It's an honor to be recognized alongside industry leaders for our commitment to quality and driving the highest return on ad spend for our clients," said CEO and founder Brendan Smith. "I credit our team's expertise and ability to innovate ahead of industry trends to our consistent recognition on top rankings like the AppsFlyer Performance Index."
The latest edition of the Performance Index is the first to measure activity completely post-Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) enforcement, and AppsFlyer examined the comprehensive impact that the new privacy era has had on all aspects of the mobile ecosystem: iOS and Android, gaming and non-gaming apps, Self-Reporting Networks (SRNs) and non-SRNs.
AppsFlyer's Performance Index analyzed a total of 610 media sources, 25 billion installs, and over 18,000 apps from July to December 2021. From this, the SKAN Index covered 240 million postbacks from over 1,800 apps and 32 media sources.
"The addition of exclusive content-driven owned inventory along with continued growth in our well established programmatic and performance products is the reason for this amazing recognition," said Mike Schwartzberg, General Manager of Motive.
About Motive Interactive:
Motive Interactive is a data-driven global mobile app marketing and monetization company that uses proprietary technology to drive user acquisition and engagement for some of the world's top brands. Motive was recognized as part of Inc. 5000's exclusive Hall of Fame list for its five-year consecutive rating as one of the fastest-growing private firms in America.
To learn more about what makes Motive a top mobile advertising company, visit https://motiveinteractive.com
Media Contact Info:
Brendan Smith
914-844-7490
[email protected]
