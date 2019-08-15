Motive Retail and Subaru of America, Inc. Bring Real-Time VIN Inquiry Integration Offering to DMS Providers

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Retail, LLC the industry-leading systems integration provider has announced a new integration offering with Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA). This initiative enables U.S. Dealership Management System (DMS) providers to offer their dealership customers real-time access to business-critical Subaru vehicle and service history information right from within their DMS.

The VIN-specific information gives Subaru retailers immediate access to vehicle specifications, recall information, warranty claims summary information, Subaru Equity Shield (SES) and Subaru Added Security (SAS) coverages, port installed accessories, Subaru production flexibility, and vehicle telematics data without having to leave their DMS.

A total of nine (9) DMS providers will develop the VIN Inquiry functionality, while two DMS providers – PBS Systems and DealerBuilt – have completed the certification process, DealerBuilt launched their pilot location August 12th, and PBS will launch their pilot location later this month.

"Subaru is constantly looking for ways to make their retailers as efficient and profitable as possible," said Subaru of America Director of Information Technology, Amy Sgrignoli. "We are very pleased to respond to the needs of our retailers in a timely manner in collaboration with Motive Retail."

Improving the dealer's experience is a common objective that Subaru, Motive, and the DMS providers share. Adoption of this new integration point by the DMS providers will ensure the timely delivery of important data to better serve customers.

"Motive is excited to see innovation happening at OEMs like Subaru, where the ability to provide this type of information via API integration to their retailers continues to advance," said Motive Retail Principal, Kim Campassi. "We are thrilled to be an enabler for Subaru and look forward to a long-lasting relationship."

About Motive Retail

Motive Retail provides innovative and dynamic system integration solutions to global manufacturers, dealer systems and value-added software providers. Motive specializes in the design and implementation of real-time integrated business processes throughout the dealership. Motive Retail's integration automation platform gives its clients the fastest ability to integrate "any system, anytime, anywhere." For more information visit, www.motiveretail.com .

