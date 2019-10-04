Motives & Market America Launch The Visionaire Collection

While Loren continues to empower women worldwide by providing a business model that allows women to turn their passion for makeup into a career, Loren also takes time daily, through her blogs and social media channels, to inspire and encourage women with such heartfelt words as these - "Be bold. Be brave. Seize your vision and make it your reality."

The new Motives VISIONAIRE palettes are available at Motives cosmetics. The eyeshadow palette retails for $49.95 and the lip & cheek palette retails for $42.00. Motives does not conduct or commission animal testing of any finished product.

Market America | SHOP.COM is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing. Founded in 2008 under parent company, Market America, Motives® by Loren Ridinger is a luxury cosmetics brand created so every person, on any budget, can enjoy high quality, custom-formulated cosmetics that enhance true beauty and help nourish the skin. Motives is about feeling empowered, beautiful and achieving goals, all at an affordable price.

SOURCE Market America

Related Links

https://www.shop.com

