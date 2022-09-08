Moto Taxi Service Market Segmented by Service and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast 2026 - Technavio

Moto Taxi Service Market Vendors

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Bolt Technology OU

City Bird Rides OPC Pvt. Ltd.

DBDOYC INC.

Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Felix Coaches

Gokada

GOTESO LLP

Grab Holdings Ltd.

Guinness Transporters Ltd.

iDisha Info Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Limobike Ltd.

Mopedo

Pathao Ltd.

One of the key factors influencing the growth of the moto-taxi service market is the increase in investments made in startup moto-taxis. One of the key trends impacting the growth of the moto-taxi service market is the rise of female drivers for these vehicles. However, one of the main obstacles preventing the expansion of the moto-taxi service market is the banning of moto-taxis in several countries. Buy Sample Report.

Moto Taxi Service Market Split

By Service

E-hailing



Ridesharing

By Geography

APAC



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America



North America

APAC will account for 56% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for moto-taxis are Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other regions. The expansion of the moto-taxis service market in APAC over the forecast period will be facilitated by the country's increased traffic congestion and the rising demand for convenient modes of transportation. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global moto taxi service industry?

What will be the size of the worldwide moto taxi service industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the worldwide moto taxi service industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global moto taxi service market?

The product range of the moto-taxi service industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and their profit. Various regional markets are analyzed in the moto-taxi service market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

The moto taxi service market research report gives an overview of the moto-taxi service industry by analyzing various key segments of this moto taxi service market based on the service and geography industries. The regional distribution of the moto-taxi service market across the globe is considered for this moto taxi service industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate

Related Reports:

APAC Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market by End-use and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electronics parts forward logistics market share in APAC is expected to increase to USD 1.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

In-Plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The in-plant logistics market share for the automotive OEM industry is expected to increase to USD 660.48 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%.

Moto Taxi Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.39% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.96 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America, and North America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries US, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, France, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bolt Technology OU, City Bird Rides OPC Pvt. Ltd., DBDOYC INC., Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd., Felix Coaches, Gokada, GOTESO LLP, Grab Holdings Ltd., Guinness Transporters Ltd., iDisha Info Labs Pvt. Ltd., Limobike Ltd., Mopedo, Pathao Ltd., PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd., and Uber Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 26: Chart of Comparison by Service



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Service

5.3 E-hailing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on E-hailing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on E-hailing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on E-hailing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on E-hailing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Ridesharing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Ridesharing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Ridesharing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Ridesharing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ridesharing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Service ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart of Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Vietnam - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Vietnam - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview of factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 93: ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Bolt Technology OU

Exhibit 96: Bolt Technology OU - Overview



Exhibit 97: Bolt Technology OU - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Bolt Technology OU - Key offerings

10.5 DBDOYC INC.

Exhibit 99: DBDOYC INC. - Overview



Exhibit 100: DBDOYC INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: DBDOYC INC. - Key offerings

10.6 Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Grab Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Grab Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Grab Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Grab Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 iDisha Info Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: iDisha Info Labs Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: iDisha Info Labs Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: iDisha Info Labs Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Mopedo

Exhibit 111: Mopedo - Overview



Exhibit 112: Mopedo - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Mopedo - Key offerings

10.10 PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk

Exhibit 114: PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk - Overview

GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk - Overview

Exhibit 115: PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk - Product / Service

GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk - Product / Service

Exhibit 116: PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk - Key offerings

10.11 Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Uber Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 120: Uber Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Uber Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Uber Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Uber Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio