Moto Transportation Is Now Listed on The GlobalTranz TMS Platform

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moto Transportation is now able to offer cross-border LTL (Less than a Truckload) shipping directly to GlobalTranz customers via the GlobalTranz TMS. Shippers in Texas, California, and throughout the US & Canada can work directly with Moto Transportation, Canada's LTL specialists, to move goods quickly and efficiently across the border into Canada.

Moto Transportation has unlimited capacity warehouses all over Canada and the US. Moto Transportation utilizes 53' trailers for their long haul ltl operation, avoiding handling wherever possible.

"We have had a long-standing and mutually beneficial relationship with GlobalTranz," said Moto Transportation Vice-President Anastasia Petukhova. "We're proud to be integrated into their ecosystem as a service provider. We are a tech-forward company and are really impressed with their platform. We know their customers will love our cross-border offering."

While GlobalTranz has many top-tier transportation companies within their system, Moto Transportation offers direct cross-border shipping that reduces break bulk handling and transit times. This gives GlobalTranz customers major cost savings and reductions in damages.

"We are proud to partner with Moto Transportation to provide shippers a top-tier cross-border LTL solution," said Amy Cook, Director of Managed Transportation Pricing at GlobalTranz. "Their excellent on-time delivery performance and low claims ratio will serve our clients well. They are a great addition to our full-suite of logistics solutions."

Moto Transportation is recognized as one of Canada's leading cross-border, less than truckload (LTL) freight carriers. Their experience working with Canadian and US customs gives Moto Transportation a unique advantage in the supply chain marketplace. Beyond LTL offerings, Moto has a complete North American freight-forwarding and multimode offering when LTL doesn't meet the need. Moto operates terminals in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, and Houston. They are US and Canadian Customs bonded.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Anastasia Petukhova at 604-757-2441 or email [email protected]

