Motofantasy Rents the Rare Norton Commando 961SE

BEND, Ore., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motofantasy Motorcycle Rentals offers an exclusive private collection of unique motorcycles to ride the awesome roads of Central Oregon and the Pacific Northwest. Hosted at DiamondStone Guest Lodges 30 minutes south of Bend and 45 minutes from the RDM Airport, Motofantasy can put you on 2 wheels immediately upon arrival, with the bike of your choice waiting at the airport. Multi-Day Rent & Ride Packages can include lodging onsite. Offering daily or weekly bike rentals, you can ride the suggested routes or choose your own. Personal guides are ready for a reasonable cost.

Crater Lake National Park is an easy day loop. Newberry National Volcanic Monument - with two lakes, waterfalls and gorgeous views - is just 5 minutes away, a fun, twisty ride with little cross traffic. Cascade Lakes Scenic Highway is a 90-mile loop from your door, with rest stops like lunch at cool mountain lake resorts, and even the opportunity to take a summer ski-lift ride up Mt. Bachelor. The friendly Motofantasy/DiamondStone staff shares your passion and are happy to indulge your moto-addiction. Customizing your getaway is their specialty. Plan your next trip at Motofantasy Motorcycle Rentals, featured in national motorcycle publications.

The motorcycle stable has unique rentals. Ride the rare new Norton Commando 961SE, a stunning machine, worthy of its mystique and performance heritage. (The modified exhaust purrs.) The K1200S satisfies any sport tourer. If street trackers are your style, rent the XR1200 or MS800. A lighter, sporty choice is a perfect FZR600 with bags.

Lodging is onsite for a single rider or groups of up to twelve at the 5 bedroom / 4.2 bath lodge, with 6 beds in 4 private suites. Group packages are encouraged.

Multi-day onsite room and ride packages allow you the luxury of riding unencumbered, your gear safe in your special home away from home. Dozens of tried and true loop rides offer exciting roads with spectacular scenery and interesting stops. You'll return each evening to camaraderie at the Motogarage bar, surrounded by motorcycle eye-candy, beverages and more. Enjoy evenings under Milky Way skies and relax in a hot tub. Central Oregon welcomes you.

Call about Rooms, Rentals & Rides. Plan your perfect moto-vacation now.

