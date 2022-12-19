Motor Graders Market: Growth opportunities led by AB Volvo and BEML Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The motor graders market size is forecasted to increase by USD 935.53 million from 2023 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.57%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the operational benefits of motor graders, technological advances in motor graders, and growing demand from the construction industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motor Graders Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by product (MS motor graders, IS motor graders, and SS motor graders), end-user (construction, mining, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by product (inclusion/exclusion)

The MS motor graders segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. MS motor graders range from 150 horsepower to 175 horsepower and weigh from 30,000 lbs to 36,000 lbs. They are used in various applications, such as fine grading, spreading stone for a road base, or digging ditches along roadsides. As most construction activities require MS motor graders, the demand for motor graders is likely to increase during the forecast period.

Technavio categorizes the global motor graders market as a part of the global construction machinery and heavy trucks market, which covers a variety of product categories, including heavy-duty trucks, heavy earthmoving equipment, compact earthmoving equipment, road construction and compaction equipment, crushing and screening equipment, concrete equipment, civil engineering equipment, lifting equipment, and other related equipment.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AB Volvo, Action Construction Equipment Ltd., BEML Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd., Hidromek, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., SANY Group, Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Terex Corp., Veekmas Oy, XCMG Group, Xiamen Topway Machinery Co. Ltd., and Xiamen XGMA Machinery Co. Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between NEUTRAL and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this motor graders market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the motor graders market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the motor graders market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the motor graders market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of motor graders market vendors

Motor Graders Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 935.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.69 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Action Construction Equipment Ltd., BEML Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd., Hidromek, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., SANY Group, Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Terex Corp., Veekmas Oy, XCMG Group, Xiamen Topway Machinery Co. Ltd., and Xiamen XGMA Machinery Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market

Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global motor graders market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data table on global motor graders market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 MS motor graders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on MS motor graders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on MS motor graders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Chart on MS motor graders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 37: Data Table on MS motor graders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 LS motor graders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on LS motor graders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on LS motor graders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Chart on LS motor graders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 41: Data Table on LS motor graders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 SS motor graders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on SS motor graders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on SS motor graders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on SS motor graders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on SS motor graders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 53: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 54: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Data Table on Mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Chart on Mining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 58: Data Table on Mining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 116: AB Volvo - Overview

Exhibit 117: AB Volvo - Business segments

Exhibit 118: AB Volvo - Key offerings

Exhibit 119: AB Volvo - Segment focus

12.4 Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Action Construction Equipment Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 121: Action Construction Equipment Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 122: Action Construction Equipment Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 123: Action Construction Equipment Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 BEML Ltd.

Exhibit 124: BEML Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 125: BEML Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 126: BEML Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 127: BEML Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 128: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 129: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 130: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 131: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 133: China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 134: China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 CNH Industrial NV

Exhibit 135: CNH Industrial NV - Overview

Exhibit 136: CNH Industrial NV - Business segments

Exhibit 137: CNH Industrial NV - Key news

Exhibit 138: CNH Industrial NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 139: CNH Industrial NV - Segment focus

12.9 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 140: Deere and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 141: Deere and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 142: Deere and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 143: Deere and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 144: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

12.10 Komatsu Mining Corp.

Exhibit 145: Komatsu Mining Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 146: Komatsu Mining Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 147: Komatsu Mining Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 148: Komatsu Mining Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 150: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 151: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 152: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 153: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 SANY Group

Exhibit 154: SANY Group - Overview

Exhibit 155: SANY Group - Product / Service

Exhibit 156: SANY Group - Key offerings

12.13 Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 158: Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 159: Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 161: Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 162: Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 163: Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Terex Corp.

Exhibit 164: Terex Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 165: Terex Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 166: Terex Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 167: Terex Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Veekmas Oy

Exhibit 168: Veekmas Oy - Overview

Exhibit 169: Veekmas Oy - Product / Service

Exhibit 170: Veekmas Oy - Key offerings

12.17 XCMG Group

Exhibit 171: XCMG Group - Overview

Exhibit 172: XCMG Group - Product / Service

Exhibit 173: XCMG Group - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

