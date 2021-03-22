Motor Vehicle Body and Trailer Manufacturing Industry | BizVibe Adds New Motor Vehicle Companies Which Can Be Discovered and Tracked
Mar 22, 2021, 13:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturer industry group.
Discover 1,000+ motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturers on BizVibe. Get started for free
Companies listed under the NAICS category for motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturing are defined as being primarily engaged in manufacturing motor vehicle bodies, truck trailers, motor homes, and/or travel trailers and campers. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturing companies from all over the world.
More Details on Finding Companies: https://www.bizvibe.com/find-suppliers
BizVibe's Motor Vehicle Body and Trailer Manufacturing Industry Group Contains the Following:
- Detailed company profiles, spanning across 50+ countries
- Nine related product and service categories
- Company news tracking
What's in a Company Profile?
- Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
- Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers
- Company performance and risk monitoring
- Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
Use BizVibe profiles to compare companies. Compare companies for free
Top Countries
BizVibe's platform contains 1,000+ motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturing company profiles which span across 50+ countries:
- 400+ companies in USA
- 400+ companies in UK
- 70+ companies in Canada
- 30+ companies in Australia
- 20+ companies in Mexico
Products and Services
BizVibe categorizes all motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturing into nine product and service categories including:
- Motor homes
- Camping cars
- Trailers
- Vehicle chassis
View all related product and service categories: https://manufacturing.bizvibe.com/Motor-Vehicle-Body-and-Trailer-Manufacturing/
News Tracking
BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturing categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:
- Financial News
- M&A Partnerships
- Product/Service Launches
- Management Moves
- Compliance and Legal News
Manufacturing Industry Companies
The motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturing industry group is a part of BizVibe's manufacturing industry. There are 86 manufacturing industry groups in total. Discover manufacturing companies for related industry groups:
- Paint, Coating, And Adhesive Manufacturing
- Plastic Product Manufacturing
- Resin, Synthetic Rubber, and Artificial and Synthetic Fibers and Filaments Manufacturing
- Glass and Glass Product Manufacturing
- Pulp, Paper, and Paperboard Mills
View all manufacturing categories
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
Contact
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: [email protected]
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/
SOURCE BizVibe
Share this article