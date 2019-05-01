Motorcycle 101: New College Course Offers Students The "Ride Of Their Lives"

"Harley-Davidson is committed to building the next generation of riders, and meeting them where they are – in this case on campus – is a natural extension of that strategy," said Claudia Garber, Harley-Davidson Marketing Programs Manager. "While many may consider college itself to be the ride of a lifetime, we're looking forward to broadening horizons even further with a real-life skill and access to a whole new mode of transportation."

Students who complete the course will receive one credit toward their degree and a MSF BRC completion card, which in many states exempts them from the riding portion of the state motorcycle license test and also may qualify riders for discounted motorcycle insurance. The course includes vehicle rental, course materials, insurance, and museum fees.

Interested students who have a valid automobile driver's license or learner's permit and the ability to ride a bicycle can register for the course by emailing Christopher Blanchard at c.blanchard@milwaukeeharley.com, contact the Sport & Rec Office at 414-227-3123 or e-mail chs-outreach@uwm.edu.

ADDITIONAL "CONTINUING EDUCATION" OPTIONS

Students beyond UW-Milwaukee can raise their hands to show they want Harley-Davidson Riding Academy added to their course catalogs by posting in social media using #IWantRiding101.

For those a bit further off campus, H-D Riding Academy is offered at select Harley-Davidson dealers and provides expert guidance on basic motorcycle functions, rider safety skills and confidence boosting practice rides. Search for classes at www.h-d.com or visit H-D.com/explore.

