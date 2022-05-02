Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Size to Grow by USD 711.4 million | Increasing Number of Road Accidents to Drive Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio offers additional insights into the market dynamics of the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market. Download an Exclusive Sample Report Now

Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market: Driver

The increasing number of road accidents is driving the growth of the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market. Road accidents can lead to several injuries, chronic health complications, or death. For example, according to the WHO, about 1.35 million fatalities occur due to road accidents every year across the world, and the number of people facing non-fatality injuries ranges from 20 to 50 million. Therefore, people are adopting protective motorcycle riding gear owing to the growing awareness about the implications of road accidents. ADAS is increasingly being preferred as a safety function in motorcycles. This, in turn, will drive the motorcycle ADAS market growth during the forecast period.

Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market: Challenge

The dependence of ADAS on connectivity leading to data security concerns is challenging the growth of the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market. The currently designed ADAS works on intelligent systems where connectivity with other vehicles and objects is a vital part of the safety features. ADAS needs to be linked to the communication system of a vehicle directly to enable complete autonomous driving, which is leading to the issue of data security. Thus, the use of ADAS requires additional protection to prevent illegal transfer of data or hacking of vehicle systems. Moreover, there are concerns over the safety and security of data and vehicle systems among motorcycle riders. These factors will challenge the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market growth during the forecast period.

Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market analysis report segments the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market by product (ABS, ACC, TCS, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

APAC will account for the highest market growth share during the forecast period, owing to factors such as high disposable income and zeal for motorcycle riding. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market in APAC.

