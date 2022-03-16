Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.37% by 2026 | High Adoption Rate of Protective Gear to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our motorcycle airbag jacket market report covers the following areas:

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the motorcycle airbag jacket market is the high adoption rate of protective gear. The increasing demand for high-performance motorcycles has necessitated the introduction of effective safety regulations pertaining to responsible two-wheeler riding. Transport regulatory authorities around the world are promoting the use of safety apparel to safeguard against critical injuries in the event of an accident. An airbag jacket is a sophisticated piece of wearable body armor that can absorb the majority of the impact in case of a collision. Safety gear manufacturers around the world are experimenting with advanced materials, such as Kevlar, to develop lightweight and agile protective clothing.

However, the high purchasing cost limits adoption will be a major challenge for the motorcycle airbag jacket market during the forecast period. A motorcycle airbag jacket can be a vital solution to curb fatalities from accidents as it protects the rider from severe injuries to the upper torso. Though there are several models of airbag jackets available in the market, the adoption rate has been limited due to the exorbitant pricing. A normal leather jacket costs around $450 in the market, whereas the market price for an airbag jacket can be as high as $3,000. Such discriminative pricing strategies adopted by airbag jacket manufacturers to showcase the unique protection technology incorporated into the jacket have limited the appeal of their product offerings on a wider scale. Moreover, there are no existing global standards pertaining to airbag jackets. Hence, the high cost of airbag jackets would limit the adoption rate and hinder the market growth.

To know about more drivers & challenges - Download a free sample report now!

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Airbag Vest



Airbag Jacket

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The motorcycle airbag jacket market share growth by the airbag vest segment will be significant for revenue generation. The augmented business prospects of the market in focus are promoting strategic collaborations between airbag vest manufacturers for developing sophisticated product offerings. In November 2018 , KLIM announced a partnership with Inmotion, a subsidiary of ACCESS EQUIP MOTOS FRANCE , for enhancing the safety of its high-end weatherproof garments with the development of a wearable airbag vest.

will be significant for revenue generation. The augmented business prospects of the market in focus are promoting strategic collaborations between airbag vest manufacturers for developing sophisticated product offerings. In , KLIM announced a partnership with Inmotion, a subsidiary of ACCESS EQUIP MOTOS , for enhancing the safety of its high-end weatherproof garments with the development of a wearable airbag vest. 37% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France , Germany , and the UK are the key markets for motorcycle airbag jackets in Europe . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American and MEA regions. The high production and sales of motorcycles in Western European countries will facilitate the motorcycle airbag jacket market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

For more insights on the market share of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist motorcycle airbag jacket market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the motorcycle airbag jacket market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the motorcycle airbag jacket market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motorcycle airbag jacket market vendors

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 136.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.91 Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Access Equip Motos France, Alpinestars USA Inc., Bering Moto, CLOVER IT Srl, Dainese Spa, DPI Safety Srl, Furygan, GIMOTO SRL, Moto Direct Ltd., MOTOAIR, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd., Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH, Point Two Air Vests USA LLC, Polaris Inc., Spidi Sport Srl, The Merlin Partnership Ltd., and Helite Moto Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Airbag vest - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Airbag vest - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Airbag vest - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Airbag vest - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Airbag vest - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Airbag jacket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Airbag jacket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Airbag jacket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Airbag jacket - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Airbag jacket - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Access Equip Motos France

Exhibit 89: Access Equip Motos France - Overview



Exhibit 90: Access Equip Motos France - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Access Equip Motos France - Key offerings

10.4 Alpinestars USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 92: Alpinestars USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 93: Alpinestars USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 94: Alpinestars USA Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Bering Moto

Exhibit 95: Bering Moto - Overview



Exhibit 96: Bering Moto - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Bering Moto - Key offerings

10.6 Dainese Spa

Exhibit 98: Dainese Spa - Overview



Exhibit 99: Dainese Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Dainese Spa - Key offerings

10.7 Helite Moto

Exhibit 101: Helite Moto - Overview



Exhibit 102: Helite Moto - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Helite Moto - Key offerings

10.8 MOTOAIR

Exhibit 104: MOTOAIR - Overview



Exhibit 105: MOTOAIR - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: MOTOAIR - Key offerings

10.9 Mugen Denko Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Mugen Denko Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Mugen Denko Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Mugen Denko Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH

Exhibit 110: Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH - Overview



Exhibit 111: Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH - Key offerings

10.11 Polaris Inc.

Exhibit 113: Polaris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Polaris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Polaris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Polaris Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Spidi Sport Srl

Exhibit 117: Spidi Sport Srl - Overview



Exhibit 118: Spidi Sport Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Spidi Sport Srl - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

