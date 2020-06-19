Motorcycle and Bicycle Industry Outlook to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motorcycle And Bicycle Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global motorcycle and bicycle market is expected to decline from $78.4 billion in 2019 to $77.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $97.4 billion in 2023.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global motorcycle and bicycle market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global motorcycle and bicycle market. Africa was the smallest region in the global motorcycle and bicycle market.



Vehicle to vehicle communication and infotainment systems are the important technology trends in motorcycle safety. These infotainment systems have been highly adopted by companies such as Harley-Davidson, BMW and Honda bringing connectivity, entertainment and information to riders and providing important information in the most convenient manner. However, the more interesting development in vehicle to vehicle technology new smartphone apps and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and self-driving autonomous vehicles.



