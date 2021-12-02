Motorcycle Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 3.67 bn | Major Vendors Include AGV Sports Group Inc. and Alpinestars Spa | Technavio

The motorcycle apparel market value is anticipated to grow by USD 3.67 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 6.55% from 2021 to 2026.

Market Challenges

The increasing availability of counterfeit products is one of the major challenges faced by the motorcycle apparel market. The rising market prospects of motorcycle apparel and accessories are fueling the market for counterfeit motorcycle apparel. Such products are made of low-quality raw materials that are harmful to riders. The rising penetration of e-commerce has pushed the sales of counterfeit products and widened their geographical reach. It has become highly difficult for customers to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit products. Furthermore, counterfeit products are cheaper than genuine products, which is affecting the sales and pricing strategies of genuine vendors operating in the global market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AGV Sports Group Inc., Alpinestars Spa, Dainese Spa, Dunham Athleisure Corp., FLY Racing, Fox Racing Inc., KIDO Sports Co. Ltd., Polaris Inc., Spartan ProGear Co., and Vega Auto Accessories Pvt. Ltd. etc.

View Our Free Sample for more insights into the various vendors operating in the market

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario given in the motorcycle apparel market report studies, assesses, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. A few of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the last few years, growth strategies, new product launches, investments, product innovations, growth in market share, etc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into road motorcycle apparel and off-road motorcycle apparel. The road motorcycle apparel segment contributes the highest share of the market owing to the increasing adoption of motorcycle apparel in North America and Europe .

and . By geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market owing to the rising household final consumption, driven by the growing disposable income in the region.

Related Reports

Women Activewear Market: The women activewear market has been segmented by product (bottom wear, top wear, outer wear, innerwear and swimwear, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The women activewear market has been segmented by product (bottom wear, top wear, outer wear, innerwear and swimwear, and others) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Athletic Footwear Market: The athletic footwear market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Motorcycle Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGV Sports Group Inc., Alpinestars Spa, Dainese Spa, Dunham Athleisure Corp., FLY Racing, Fox Racing Inc., KIDO Sports Co. Ltd., Polaris Inc., Spartan ProGear Co., and Vega Auto Accessories Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio