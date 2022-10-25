Motorcycle Exhaust System Market to observe 8.02 Mn units incremental growth; Akrapovic d.d. and Arrow Special Parts S.p.A. among others identified as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Motorcycle Exhaust System Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by 8.02 million units, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, product launches, and successful strategies adopted by some of the dominant players including Akrapovic d.d., Arrow Special Parts S.p.A., Bos Exhaust GmbH, British Customs LLC, and FMF Racing among others. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidences highlighted exclusively in this market study. Buy Full Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Exhaust System Market 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The global motorcycle exhaust system market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. While most minor firms are concentrated on local markets, the majority of the big, well-known players have significant global sales and distribution networks. Vendors compete on the basis of factors, including cost, value, technology, brand recognition, and distribution. These players have a vast geographical presence and large-scale production facilities. However, there are some small regional vendors with significant market shares. Motorcycle exhaust system manufacturers are continuously working on developing high-quality and durable products for OEMs and individual customers. Prominent vendors are also expected to focus on developing lightweight exhaust systems for modern motorcycles during the forecast period. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Akrapovic d.d.

Arrow Special Parts S.p.A.

Bos Exhaust GmbH

British Customs LLC

FMF Racing

Graves Motorsports

M4 Products LLC

MIVV Spa

Sankei Giken Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Toro Exhausts

Two Brothers Racing Inc.

Vance and Hines

Yoshimura R and D of America Inc.

Bassani Manufacturing

Car Sound Exhaust System Inc.

Cobra Engineering Inc.

Llexeter Ltd.

REMUS Innovation GmbH

SAKURA KOGYO Co. Ltd.

Voodoo Industries

Key Growth Driver

The market is driven by the growing demand for better sound, appearance, and performance. The owners of sports motorcycles increasingly prefer aftermarket exhaust systems as a replacement for stock exhausts. Aftermarket exhaust systems provide three advantages to riders over stock exhaust systems; these are aesthetic appeal, better sound, and performance enhancement. The fitment of aftermarket exhaust increases the performance of motorcycles significantly, with about a 15% increase in horsepower. The system produces a sound that appeals to racing enthusiasts. Also, the use of carbon fiber-based and titanium-based aftermarket full system exhaust gives an aesthetic appeal to motorcycles and reduces their weight. Such factors are increasing the demand for exhaust systems among motorcycle enthusiasts, which is driving the growth of the market.

Segmentation Analysis

Motorcycle Exhaust System Market by End-user

OEMs - size and forecast 2021-2026

Aftermarket - size and forecast 2021-2026

Automotive OEMs are the major end-users of motorcycle exhaust systems in the market. The growing adoption of motorcycles for daily commuting or long-distance traveling is increasing the market demand in the segment. In addition, the introduction of performance exhaust systems as standard fitment or optional fitment by OEMs is contributing to the segment's growth.

Motorcycle Exhaust System Market by Geography

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

87% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. India is a major contributor and represents the largest market for motorcycle exhaust systems in APAC. The growing adoption of motorcycles in India is a primary factor in the growth of the regional market. China, Indonesia, and Thailand are also crucial contributors to the demand for motorcycle exhaust systems due to high-volume motorcycle production. In addition, increasing income levels and expanding middle class in these emerging economies have resulted in high demand for heavyweight motorcycles, which is driving the growth of the motorcycle exhaust systems market in APAC.

Motorcycle Exhaust System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.25% Market growth 2022-2026 8.02 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.74 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 87% Key consumer countries US, India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akrapovic d.d., Arrow Special Parts S.p.A., Bos Exhaust GmbH, British Customs LLC, FMF Racing, Graves Motorsports, M4 Products LLC, MIVV Spa, Sankei Giken Kogyo Co. Ltd., Toro Exhausts, Two Brothers Racing Inc., Vance and Hines, Yoshimura R and D of America Inc., Bassani Manufacturing, Car Sound Exhaust System Inc., Cobra Engineering Inc., Llexeter Ltd., REMUS Innovation GmbH, SAKURA KOGYO Co. Ltd., and Voodoo Industries Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

