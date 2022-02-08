Motorcycle Helmet to Garner $4.29 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Motorcycle Helmet Market by Product Type (Full-face, Modular, Open-face, Half-helmets, Off-road, Dual-sports, and Others), End User (Adults and Kids), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030". As per the report, the global motorcycle helmet industry was pegged at $2.44 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.29 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for motorcycles, increase in cases of road accidents, and government initiatives and safety regulations for curbing road accidents drive the global motorcycle helmet market. However, lack of consumer awareness toward road safety regulations and high costs of motorcycle helmets and availability of counterfeit products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of multi-functional smart helmets and expansion of online sales channelsare expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the motorcycle helmet market due to declined sales of motorcycles. However, the demand for motorcycle helmets is expected to rise in the coming years due to avoidance of public transport, rise in demand from the urban areas, and reopening of workplaces.

The pandemic disrupted the supply chain and created disruption in the manufacturing of motorcycle helmets.

The modular segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By product type, the modular segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, as it offers more protection than other varieties. However, the full-face segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global motorcycle helmet market, as they offer complete protection at high speed.

The specialty stores segment held the largest share

By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global motorcycle helmet market, as these stores offer discounts and provide the benefit of immediate gratification. However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in penetration of various online portals and surge in the number of offers &discounts.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the global motorcycle helmet market across North America is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in government initiatives against road accidents. However, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, due to rise in number of motorbike and sports bike riders and increase in concerns about road traffic injuries.

Major market players:

Arai Helmets

Manufacturas Tomas SA

HJC Helmets

Schuberth GMBH

Nolan Helmets SPA

Shark Helmets

Shoei Co. Ltd

Studds Accessories Ltd

Bell Helmet

Dainese S.P.A.

SOURCE Allied Market Research