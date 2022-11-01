Motorcycle Rider Accessories Market Size to Grow by USD 2.78 Bn, Increasing Number of Road Accidents to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motorcycle Rider Accessories Market by Product (Helmets, Apparel, Gloves, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The increasing number of road accidents is driving the motorcycle rider accessories market growth. These accidents are attributed to low-grade road transport infrastructure and the rising number of motorcycles. Road accidents can result in several injury-related impairments in riders or disabilities. They can also lead to chronic health complications that can result in various forms of disabilities. Therefore, the rising awareness about the implications of road accidents is encouraging riders to adopt protective motorbike riding gear. Motorcyclists are adopting various add-on accessories, such as visors and helmet displays, to avoid distractions. This, in turn, will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: Fluctuations in raw material prices are challenging the motorcycle rider accessories market growth. Thermoplastic shells, advanced fiberglass shells, Kevlar and carbon composite shells, and various EPS materials are the commonly used raw materials in helmets. Protective suits are either made of textile or leather. However, the procurement of raw materials includes add-on costs for transportation and other necessary services. Manufacturers incur costs on the supply of raw materials to factories, the supply of intermediary goods to production sites, the transportation of end products to warehouses, and the delivery of finished goods to end-users. Such high spending by vendors may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By product, the helmets segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Helmets are worn by motorbike riders for daily commutes, trips, expeditions, and sporting activities. A wide range of helmets is available in the market for different purposes. These helmets comply with various regional standards, which is driving the growth of the segment.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the motorcycle rider accessories market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

Alpinestars USA Inc.

Inc. Arai Helmet Europe BV

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Caberg Spa

Dainese Spa

FLY Racing

FOX HEAD Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Harley Davidson Inc.

Leatt Corp.

MT HELMETS

Nolangroup Spa

PLANET KNOX Ltd.

Ltd. Schuberth GmbH

SCOTT Sports SA

Sena Technologies Inc.

SHOEI Co. Ltd.

SULLIVANS Inc.

Vista Outdoor Inc.

Shot Race Gear USA

Motorcycle Rider Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpinestars USA Inc., Arai Helmet Europe BV, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Caberg Spa, Dainese Spa, FLY Racing, FOX HEAD Inc., Garmin Ltd., Harley Davidson Inc., Leatt Corp., MT HELMETS, Nolangroup Spa, PLANET KNOX Ltd., Schuberth GmbH, SCOTT Sports SA, Sena Technologies Inc., SHOEI Co. Ltd., SULLIVANS Inc., Vista Outdoor Inc., and Shot Race Gear USA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

