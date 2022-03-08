Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market to record 20.69% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Increasing Demand for Fuel-efficient Motorcycles to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our motorcycle transmission control unit market report covers the following areas:

Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global motorcycle transmission control unit market growth is the increasing demand for fuel-efficient motorcycles. Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) limits the amount of fuel to the engine, and cruise control improves fuel economy by reducing the gasoline consumption wasted on acceleration and deceleration of the motorcycle. The EFI system is nearly 30% more fuel-efficient than the earlier carburetor. In addition, the motorcycle industry has witnessed a decrease in sales with a series of global crises hitting the Americas, EMEA, and parts of APAC. This forced the manufacturers to work on engine refinements, including design changes in the engine, camshaft, crankshaft, cylinder head, timing belt, fuel injection techniques, and ignition techniques. Moreover, with the rise in air quality index, governments worldwide enforced emission norms, compelling engine manufacturers to make design changes to reduce emissions.

However, the key challenge to the global motorcycle transmission control unit market growth is the increasing complexity of TCUs used in motorcycles. The rise in the application of automatic and semi-automatic transmission has increased complexities related to its controlling components such as TCU. In addition, installation restrictions in terms of space required and ideal location in motorcycles increase the complexity further. In addition, the difference in riding conditions of most modern motorcycles creates a need for different control settings for each type of motorcycle, which increases complexities related to installation. It becomes tedious for OEMs to integrate these components together and make the system functional.

For more insights on the drivers & challenges- Download a free sample now!

Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Single Clutch Transmission



Dual Clutch Transmission

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The motorcycle transmission control unit market share growth by the single-clutch transmission segment will be significant for revenue generation. Developments related to transmission systems from motorcycle manufacturers are estimated to fuel the demand for motorcycle TCUs in the single-clutch transmission segment.

will be significant for revenue generation. Developments related to transmission systems from motorcycle manufacturers are estimated to fuel the demand for motorcycle TCUs in the single-clutch transmission segment. 45% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany , Italy , and France are the key markets for motorcycle transmission control unit market in Europe . However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. Rapid growth in urbanization with economic stability and growing adoption of advanced technologies for motorcycles, and the presence of global and local vendors will facilitate the motorcycle transmission control unit market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

For more insights on the market segmentation - Download a free sample now!

Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist motorcycle transmission control unit market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the motorcycle transmission control unit market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the motorcycle transmission control unit market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motorcycle transmission control unit market vendors

Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.29% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 207.13 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 20.69 Performing market contribution Europe at 45% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Biperformance Development Corp., Continental AG, Ricardo Plc, SEDEMAC Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, and Robert Bosch GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

