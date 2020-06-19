MotorcycleTalks®: The WHY Behind Telling Inspirational Motorcycle Stories

BALTIMORE, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- " The Pinder Plotkin Legal Team is pleased to sponsor MotorcycleTalks® and help spread its inspiration stories of motorcycle riders" Jason A. Plotkin, CEO of the Pinder Plotkin Legal Team. "We need more GOOD stories in our social media feeds!"

Go to https://www.motorcycletalks.com/stories/ for our stories. Enjoy the excerpt below from "The Why Behind MotorcycleTalks®."

Jason Plotkin, The WHY Behind MotorcycleTalks

For Jason Plotkin, it's a soulful sacrifice, a labor of love, a way to change hearts and minds, and a big part of his mission: to give back and at the same time, to enjoy the ride of life.

So, when Jason started noticing the charitable work being done by bikers, he knew he had found his desire, to focus on a niche truly enriching the lives of others. All it takes is one idea – throw a pebble in the ocean, make a wave, or in this case, shift an idea about motorcyclists into high gear.

"The way the US and the world are right now is so fractured," says Jason. "It's all so opinionated and polarized. I started to meet a lot of motorcycle riders who are very charitable. Most are blind to color or politics, they just care. So I wanted to share their stories and change any stereotypes out there about bikers."

MotorcycleTalks is ready and waiting to share your story. Go to https://www.motorcycletalks.com/share-your-story/ and give us the honor of telling your story!

The Pinder Plotkin Legal Team is a law firm that focuses on personal injury (auto, Uber/Lyft, motorcycle, and truck accidents), workers' compensation claims, wrongful death, birth injury, and estate planning and administration (probate). Pinder Plotkin offers FREE basic Wills to first responders in appreciation of the sacrifices made by them and their families. Pinder Plotkin CEO and managing attorney Jason A. Plotkin, Esq. has earned numerous honors for his work, being named to The Million Dollar Advocates Forum, The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, and The Daily Record VIP List: Successful Under 40. He was also recognized by The SmartCEO as a Center of Influence and has been awarded numerous citations from federal, state and county lawmakers in recognition of his service to the community.

