Motorola TurboPower Wireless Charger arrives to boost the new motorola edge+ experience

"At Motorola we are proud to bring to the market our boldest smartphone ever. This fast device nails absolutely everything our consumers need," said Dave Carroll, Executive Director of Strategic Brand Partnerships for Motorola. "We are thrilled to partner with Salom Limited to announce to the market the first Motorola wireless charger with TurboPower technology. This will boost the experience with our newest device to a next level."

"As Motorola's first wireless charging compatible phone, motorola edge+ users are going to love the convenience of TurboPower charging without having to plug in," said Salom President Joseph Reisinger. "TurboPower has always been about fast, reliable charging and our wireless technology has finally reached a point where we can provide it."

Wireless charging has quickly become more popular, although, one of the main complaints is that it often takes much longer than cabled charging. The TurboPower 15W Wireless Charging Pad solves this pain point. Engineering advancements allow for up to 15 Watt wireless charging speeds, an impressive upgrade over standard 5 Watt Qi charging. This means you get the benefits of fast charging and the convenience of wireless charging.

Starting from $59.99 MSRP, the Motorola TurboPower 15W Wireless Charging Pad comes with a long 6.6 foot (2 meter) USB-C cable and 27W TurboPower wall charger to ensure optimal performance and more freedom for positioning. Simply set your edge+ phone down on the pad to enjoy blazing fast TurboPower charging.

In the US, the Motorola TurboPower 15W Wireless Charging Pad is available for pre-order here: www.amazon.com/dp/B0878QWKXY

About Salom:

Salom is a leading global manufacturer of power supplies for consumer electronics products. A manufacturing partner for Motorola for over 30 years, Salom has produced over 600 million Motorola chargers and is Motorola's global licensee for charging accessories. Salom products are trusted by some of the most successful electronics companies in the world, quietly powering devices across the globe for more than 40 years.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola's Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer's lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

