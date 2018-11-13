Motorsport Aftermarket Group Hires Hugh Charvat as CEO

Charvat has extensive experience in senior leadership roles at companies providing both aftermarket and OEM products. In his role at APC, he led an organization with more than $600 million in annual revenue, 1,500 employees, and nine locations in North America. Prior to APC, Charvat was president of Schrader International, with global operating responsibility of Schrader Electronics, Schrader Valve Group and Plews Edelman.

"As a motorcycle owner, former racer and lifelong enthusiast, it's a dream-come-true to take the reins of the Motorsport Aftermarket Group," said Charvat. "In this role, I get to leverage my experience in aftermarket products with my affection for powersports. I know that we have important work to do in order to return MAG to being the industry leader it has been in the past."

"We worked hard to find someone with both passion for motor sports and experience in the aftermarket business," said David Robbins of Monomoy Capital Partners, lead investors in MAG. "Hugh is the right choice to lead an organization as large and diverse as MAG. The members of the board and I are excited to have him join the great team at MAG."

MAG holds a wide variety of motorsport-related businesses and brands based throughout the United States. More than 1,500 MAG employees design, manufacture, market and sell apparel and replacement parts and accessories for ATV's, off-road vehicles, and all types of motorcycles.

About Motorsports Aftermarket Group

MAG inspires powersports riders by developing and delivering the most desired brands, including: Answer, BikeMaster, Burly, First Gear, Dragonfire, J&P Cycles, Kuryakyn, Motorcycle Superstore, Mustang, Performance Machine, Progressive Suspension, ProTaper, QuadBoss, Roland Sands Design, Speed and Strength, Tucker, Tucker V-Twin, Twin Power and Vance & Hines. MAG serves customers through a brands group, distribution group and retail group. The talented and passionate team members are focused on innovation, creative freedom and customer-obsession. For more information, visit www.maggroup.com.

SOURCE Motorsport Aftermarket Group

Related Links

http://www.maggroup.com

