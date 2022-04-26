Motorsport Market Size to grow by USD 0.99 billion from 2019 to 2024|Driven by Significant Investments by Sponsors | Technavio

Apr 26, 2022, 07:45 ET
NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorsport market size is set to grow by USD 0.99 billion from 2019 to 2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The motorsport market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ABT Sportsline GmbH, Daimler AG, Ferrari NV, Groupe PSA, Hendrick Motorsports LLC, McLaren Group Ltd., Red Bull GmbH, Speedway Motorsports LLC, SUBARU Corp., and Toyota Motor Corp. are some of the major market participants.
Motorsport Market 2020-2024: Scope
Our motorsport market report covers the following areas:
Motorsport Market 2020-2024: Drivers & Challenges
The key factor driving growth in the motorsport market is the significant investments by sponsors. Motorsports has attracted many sponsors that invest significantly in teams. The investment is used for the operations of the team and for paying the fees of the rights associated with naming the events organized by the track operators. Sponsors take care of the media and advertising for the event. They also take care of the allocation of proprietary logos and trademarks of the event to the track operators, which are used for promoting the event. Some companies that actively sponsor F1 are Red Bull, Philip Morris, Pirelli, Fiat, Daimler, Honda, Diageo, Petronas, Grupo Santander, and Emirates. The most active categories involved in sponsoring F1 are auto, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel, and motor oil, luxury auto import, tires, financial, alcoholic beverages, travel airline, and automotive aftermarket. Global motorsport sponsorship spending is on the rise.
However, the increase in the cost of insurance with the inclusion of advanced electronics and safety systems in racing vehicles will be a major challenge for the motorsport market during the forecast period. The cost of race car insurance is steadily increasing because of the use of more technically advanced hardware in the vehicle. The hardware used in a race car generally comprises an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC) or traction control (TC), turbo and superchargers, radial tires, kinetic energy recovery systems (KERS), dual-clutch gearbox, steering wheel-mounted controls, and advanced fuel injection. The parts are becoming highly complex and advanced. Therefore, their cost increases every year. There has been a steady flow of sponsorship money each year; it has been seen that year-over-year growth of sponsorship money ranges between 2.7% and 3.5%. This enables a team to spend more on R&D, which results in more technically advanced machines. The increasing prices of new components and the high risk involved in this sport indirectly pose difficulties for the insurance companies.
Motorsport Market 2020-2024: Segmentation Analysis
- Type
- F1
- NASCAR
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Motorsport Market 2020-2024: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis
- The motorsport market share growth by the F1 segment will be significant for revenue generation. The taking over of F1 by Liberty Media is expected to attract more viewers by offering more engaging content. Social media platforms are expected to increase viewership levels significantly. However, the figures regarding positive viewership can only be obtained after a few years, which will drive the market to focus on the F1 segment during the forecast period.
- 57% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK, Germany, and Italy are the key markets for motorsports in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South American, MEA, and North American regions. The slow growth of the market is attributed to the economic slowdown and Brexit. F1 is the dominant event in this region, which is witnessing a steady growth. The number of sponsors has been growing; however, the year-over-year viewership is declining.
Motorsport Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist motorsport market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the motorsport market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the motorsport market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motorsport market vendors
|
Motorsport Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 0.99 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
-26.26
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 57%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABT Sportsline GmbH, Daimler AG, Ferrari NV, Groupe PSA, Hendrick Motorsports LLC , McLaren Group Ltd., Red Bull GmbH, Speedway Motorsports LLC, SUBARU Corp., and Toyota Motor Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- F1 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- NASCAR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABT Sportsline GmbH
- Daimler AG
- Ferrari NV
- Groupe PSA
- Hendrick Motorsports LLC
- McLaren Group Ltd.
- Red Bull GmbH
- Speedway Motorsports LLC
- SUBARU Corp.
- Toyota Motor Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
