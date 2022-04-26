Motorsport Market Size to grow by USD 0.99 billion from 2019 to 2024|Driven by Significant Investments by Sponsors | Technavio

Motorsport Market 2020-2024: Scope

Our motorsport market report covers the following areas:

Motorsport Market 2020-2024: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the motorsport market is the significant investments by sponsors. Motorsports has attracted many sponsors that invest significantly in teams. The investment is used for the operations of the team and for paying the fees of the rights associated with naming the events organized by the track operators. Sponsors take care of the media and advertising for the event. They also take care of the allocation of proprietary logos and trademarks of the event to the track operators, which are used for promoting the event. Some companies that actively sponsor F1 are Red Bull, Philip Morris, Pirelli, Fiat, Daimler, Honda, Diageo, Petronas, Grupo Santander, and Emirates. The most active categories involved in sponsoring F1 are auto, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel, and motor oil, luxury auto import, tires, financial, alcoholic beverages, travel airline, and automotive aftermarket. Global motorsport sponsorship spending is on the rise.

However, the increase in the cost of insurance with the inclusion of advanced electronics and safety systems in racing vehicles will be a major challenge for the motorsport market during the forecast period. The cost of race car insurance is steadily increasing because of the use of more technically advanced hardware in the vehicle. The hardware used in a race car generally comprises an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC) or traction control (TC), turbo and superchargers, radial tires, kinetic energy recovery systems (KERS), dual-clutch gearbox, steering wheel-mounted controls, and advanced fuel injection. The parts are becoming highly complex and advanced. Therefore, their cost increases every year. There has been a steady flow of sponsorship money each year; it has been seen that year-over-year growth of sponsorship money ranges between 2.7% and 3.5%. This enables a team to spend more on R&D, which results in more technically advanced machines. The increasing prices of new components and the high risk involved in this sport indirectly pose difficulties for the insurance companies.

Motorsport Market 2020-2024: Segmentation Analysis

Type

F1



NASCAR



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Motorsport Market 2020-2024: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The motorsport market share growth by the F1 segment will be significant for revenue generation. The taking over of F1 by Liberty Media is expected to attract more viewers by offering more engaging content. Social media platforms are expected to increase viewership levels significantly. However, the figures regarding positive viewership can only be obtained after a few years, which will drive the market to focus on the F1 segment during the forecast period.

will be significant for revenue generation. The taking over of F1 by Liberty Media is expected to attract more viewers by offering more engaging content. Social media platforms are expected to increase viewership levels significantly. However, the figures regarding positive viewership can only be obtained after a few years, which will drive the market to focus on the F1 segment during the forecast period. 57% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK, Germany , and Italy are the key markets for motorsports in Europe . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South American, MEA, and North American regions. The slow growth of the market is attributed to the economic slowdown and Brexit. F1 is the dominant event in this region, which is witnessing a steady growth. The number of sponsors has been growing; however, the year-over-year viewership is declining.

Motorsport Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist motorsport market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the motorsport market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the motorsport market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motorsport market vendors

