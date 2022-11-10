Motorsport Market to record USD 8.93 Bn incremental growth; Driven by significant investments by sponsors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motorsport Market by Type (F1, NASCAR, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the motorsport market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 8.93 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate. Download Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorsport Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The market is driven by significant investments by sponsors. Motorsports has attracted many sponsors that invest significantly in teams. The investment is used for the operations of the team and for paying the fees of the rights associated with naming the events organized by the track operators. Sponsors take care of the media and advertising for the event. They also take care of the allocation of proprietary logos and trademarks of the event to the track operators, which are used for promoting the event. Some companies that actively sponsor F1 are Red Bull , Philip Morris, Pirelli, Fiat, Daimler, Honda, Diageo, Petronas, Grupo Santander , and Emirates. Thus, the growing investments in motorsports is expected to drive the market in focus during the forecast period.

Market Challenges: The increase in the cost of insurance with the inclusion of advanced electronics and safety systems in racing vehicles is the major challenge in the market. The cost of race car insurance is steadily increasing because of the use of more technically advanced hardware in the vehicle. The parts are becoming highly complex and advanced. Therefore, their cost increases every year. The increasing prices of new components and the high risk involved in this sport indirectly pose difficulties for insurance companies. These factors will negatively impact the growth of the global motorsport market during the forecast period.

Key Revenue-Generating Segment

The motorsport market report is segmented by Type (F1, NASCAR, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By type, the market growth will be significant in the F1 segment. F1's legacy is unmatched by any other motorsport event. F1 has attracted many sponsors. It started in the 1920s and 1930s in the form of European Grand Prix championship. It matured to F1 after Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA)'s standardization of rules. The taking over of F1 by Liberty Media is expected to attract more viewers by offering more engaging content. Social media platforms are expected to increase viewership levels significantly.

Europe will be the leading region, occupying 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Europe has the world's most popular racing tracks, which is driving the growth of the motorsport market in the region. Europe's popular racetracks, such as Ascari (Spain), Knockhill (Scotland), Anglesey (Great Britain), Monza (Italy), Silverstone (England), and Zandvoort (The Netherlands), hold many events.

Key Vendors Covered

A J Foyt Jr Enterprises Inc.

ABT Sportsline GmbH

AF Corse Srl

Andretti Autosport Holding Co. Inc.

Bryan Herta Autosport

Caterham Cars Ltd.

Dale Coyne Racing

Dover Motorsports Inc.

EXOR N.V.

Hendrick Motorsports LLC

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Joe Gibbs Racing

McLaren Group Ltd.

Mercedes Benz Group AG

Red Bull GmbH

RFK Racing

Speedway Motorsports LLC

Stellantis NV

Team Penske

Toyota Motor Corp

Motorsport Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.94 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 47% Key consumer countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A J Foyt Jr Enterprises Inc., ABT Sportsline GmbH, AF Corse Srl, Andretti Autosport Holding Co. Inc., Bryan Herta Autosport, Caterham Cars Ltd., Dale Coyne Racing, Dover Motorsports Inc., EXOR N.V., Hendrick Motorsports LLC, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Joe Gibbs Racing, McLaren Group Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Red Bull GmbH, RFK Racing, Speedway Motorsports LLC, Stellantis NV, Team Penske, and Toyota Motor Corp Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 F1 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on F1 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on F1 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on F1 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on F1 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 NASCAR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on NASCAR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on NASCAR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on NASCAR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on NASCAR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABT Sportsline GmbH

Exhibit 93: ABT Sportsline GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 94: ABT Sportsline GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: ABT Sportsline GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Bryan Herta Autosport

Exhibit 96: Bryan Herta Autosport - Overview



Exhibit 97: Bryan Herta Autosport - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Bryan Herta Autosport - Key offerings

10.5 EXOR N.V.

Exhibit 99: EXOR N.V. - Overview



Exhibit 100: EXOR N.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: EXOR N.V. - Key offerings

10.6 Hendrick Motorsports LLC

Exhibit 102: Hendrick Motorsports LLC - Overview



Exhibit 103: Hendrick Motorsports LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Hendrick Motorsports LLC - Key offerings

10.7 McLaren Group Ltd.

Exhibit 105: McLaren Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: McLaren Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: McLaren Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: McLaren Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Mercedes Benz Group AG

Exhibit 109: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 110: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Segment focus

10.9 Red Bull GmbH

Exhibit 113: Red Bull GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 114: Red Bull GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Red Bull GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Speedway Motorsports LLC

Exhibit 116: Speedway Motorsports LLC - Overview



Exhibit 117: Speedway Motorsports LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Speedway Motorsports LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Stellantis NV

Exhibit 119: Stellantis NV - Overview



Exhibit 120: Stellantis NV - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Stellantis NV - Key news



Exhibit 122: Stellantis NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Stellantis NV - Segment focus

10.12 Toyota Motor Corp

Exhibit 124: Toyota Motor Corp - Overview



Exhibit 125: Toyota Motor Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Toyota Motor Corp - Key news



Exhibit 127: Toyota Motor Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Toyota Motor Corp - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

