Motorsport Transmission - Worldwide Market Outlook 2018-2022: Dominated by Hewland Engineering, Holinger, Ricardo, SADEV, Xtrac, and ZF Friedrichshafen

The "Global Motorsport Transmission Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global motorsport transmission market is expected to register a revenue of more than USD 1 billion by 2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing electric car racing. The increasing necessity for emission control has compelled many auto manufacturers to shift their focus toward electric vehicles. As a result, electric cars have penetrated into the motorsport events. Formula E Championship was started in 2014, and it has gained a major fan base due to the Formula E car's high-tech nature and superfast speeds.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased telecast and viewership for off-road racing event. Off-road racing cars use a manual synchromesh transmission with a hydraulic torque converter. Off-road racing is a type of motorsport racing that is difficult to spectate. Until 2012, such off-road races were not aired for a substantial period of time on TVs, but this scenario has improved in terms of broadcasting of such events.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of motorsport transmission. The cost of a motorsport vehicle like a racing car is very high. For instance, on an average, a race team costs around 81.4 million per year, including the cost of replacement of the car, out of which 28% to 30% of the total amount is spent on the car. From the total cost of replacement of a racing car, around 11% of the cost is spent on gearboxes and another 11% for the engine.

Increasing Electric Car Racing

Development of Driverless Race Car Technologies

Motorsport Transmission for Road Legal Performance Vehicles

Hewland Engineering

Holinger

Ricardo

SADEV

Xtrac

ZF Friedrichshafen

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RACE TYPE

Segmentation by race type

Comparison by race type

F1 - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

NASCAR - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by race type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing electric car racing

Development of driverless race car technologies

Motorsport transmission for road legal performance vehicles

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Hewland Engineering

Holinger

Ricardo

SADEV

Xtrac

ZF Friedrichshafen

