Motorsport Transmission - Worldwide Market Outlook 2018-2022: Dominated by Hewland Engineering, Holinger, Ricardo, SADEV, Xtrac, and ZF Friedrichshafen
The "Global Motorsport Transmission Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global motorsport transmission market is expected to register a revenue of more than USD 1 billion by 2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing electric car racing. The increasing necessity for emission control has compelled many auto manufacturers to shift their focus toward electric vehicles. As a result, electric cars have penetrated into the motorsport events. Formula E Championship was started in 2014, and it has gained a major fan base due to the Formula E car's high-tech nature and superfast speeds.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased telecast and viewership for off-road racing event. Off-road racing cars use a manual synchromesh transmission with a hydraulic torque converter. Off-road racing is a type of motorsport racing that is difficult to spectate. Until 2012, such off-road races were not aired for a substantial period of time on TVs, but this scenario has improved in terms of broadcasting of such events.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of motorsport transmission. The cost of a motorsport vehicle like a racing car is very high. For instance, on an average, a race team costs around 81.4 million per year, including the cost of replacement of the car, out of which 28% to 30% of the total amount is spent on the car. From the total cost of replacement of a racing car, around 11% of the cost is spent on gearboxes and another 11% for the engine.
Market Trends
- Increasing Electric Car Racing
- Development of Driverless Race Car Technologies
- Motorsport Transmission for Road Legal Performance Vehicles
Key Vendors
- Hewland Engineering
- Holinger
- Ricardo
- SADEV
- Xtrac
- ZF Friedrichshafen
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RACE TYPE
- Segmentation by race type
- Comparison by race type
- F1 - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- NASCAR - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by race type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing electric car racing
- Development of driverless race car technologies
- Motorsport transmission for road legal performance vehicles
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Hewland Engineering
- Holinger
- Ricardo
- SADEV
- Xtrac
- ZF Friedrichshafen
